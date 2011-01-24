Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

How to choose the Right Sized Bra over 50

how to choose right bra imageArticle by the Nicky Hambleton-Jones style team

I must, I must, I must improve my bust!

Come on everybody both hands gripping your wrists and press together to get those pectoral muscles moving and repeat the mantra. It is after all only the pectoral muscles that can be exercised to improve the bust area. When it comes to the bust, breast tissue needs support as other than the underlying pectoral muscles it is collagen and elastin which along with ligaments help to support the breast. We all know that puberty, pregnancies, weight and the menopause can all effect breast size.

Regular bra fittings are a good starting point

There are probably two things a woman wants from a bra – uplift and comfort. Both can be achieved by a well fitting bra. The key to this is getting fitting for your bra. Making sure you get fitted regularly for your bra rather than relying on your last fitting many years ago is a good starting point.

There is no perfect solution when it comes to bust measurement

The baseline measure of back size which gives you the inches whether 32, 34 or 36 and the cup size A, C, or DD is just a starting point. Of course it is a good starting point but as with anything not made to measure none of us are exactly the same. When you get a bra fitting think about how the bra feels. Does it ride up the back? Then make sure you go down a back size. When you first get a new bra it should be slightly snug on the first set of hooks. If you find the underwire pinches then go up a cup size. The cup of the bra should fit flat between both breasts and run just under the armpit and encase all the breast tissue without digging in. Just to add to all the things to think about, don’t forget it is completely normal to have one breast slightly larger than the other. All you have to do is adjust the bra strap tighter for the breast that doesn’t fit the cup as well as the other. [divider]

Form and Shape of Bra

bras to get madmen look image

Fashion isn’t only for clothes. Trends come and go for bras and underwear. Who can escape from the Mad Men fever gripping the catwalk and the world of lingerie and underwear. The embracing of fuller cup sizes and curves is a great step away from the 1990s favourite the minimiser bra and makes support wear glamorous again.
best fitting bra image
M&S offer a great range of underwear designed for fuller cup sizes and different tastes. The DD – H cup range in the Lace Built Up bra means you can look sexy and be well supported.
Figure Flattering Styles for the Party Season

best fitting bra at 50 image

Also the return of the cross over bra gives you wonderful support without the need for underwire which can create a better silhouette when wearing shirts and knitwear, plus provide a more comfortable experience. [divider]

Embroidered Crossover Non Wire Full Cup Bra

Wearing Flesh v White Bras

When it comes to wearing white clothes a flesh coloured bra is your best choice. A white bra will show through as it creates a double layer of white. A flesh coloured bra won’t show under white or cream or any nude coloured tops. The same goes for underwear with white dresses or trousers.

A padded bra creates a great shape for a t-shirt and provides a better bust shape for the smaller bust size.

How to have fun with bras

padded bra for women over 50 imagechoose right size bra in your 50s imageWith all the practical boxes ticked there is no reason why you cannot have fun with your underwear. There are lingerie specialist such as Agent Provocateur aimed at encouraging sexy bra and lingerie purchases but sometimes having fun is about being girlie or carefree. The Limited Collection range at M&S has some lovely prints and options to try out.
vitage style bra for good fit over 50

And for the vintage vixen in you there are specialist shops who produced wonderful retro bras and under wear such as What Katie Did
Most importantly remember to get your bras fitted regularly and don’t expect a bra to last more than an average of 9 months. The construction of the garment is such that after a while it doesn’t provide the support you really need. When you update your wardrobe don’t forget to update your bras!

I must, I must, I must improve my bust!

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Comments

  1. Reply  

    SharonZee

    November 25, 2011

    The women in the pictures are hardly over 50.

    • Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon
      Reply  

      Ceri Wheeldon

      November 25, 2011

      I have made that point to several retailers – there seems to be a reluctance to use models in our age group to market products designed for us. Hopefully attitudes will change in the future!

  2. Reply  

    Pamela K.Houghton

    February 21, 2017

    Just seen and read this and that was the first thing that crossed my mind! So disappointed. At the very least the pics should be showing mature women, not ones you can see every day in a normal catalogue!

