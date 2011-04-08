How to give yourself a natural facelift- in a week! Ultimate Facercise

Article by Fabafterfifty

Is it possible to look younger without surgery, botox or filler? We all know how exercise can have a dramatic effect on the body, but it appears it can have an equally dramatic effect on the face- with results achievable in a very short time frame. When offered the chance of a skype call with facial exercise guru Carole Maggio, how could I say no?!

An incredibly attractive lady in her 60s, Carole is a great advertisement for her own techniques. A chance comment from her own husband when Carole was in her 30s, where he remarked that he thought she was ageing prematurely, prompted Carole to look at her own face more closely , and think hard about how she could combat the physical signs of ageing. Carole remembered watching a tv programme as a child with her mother, where they exercised the face as well as the body. Carole decided to research facial muscle groups and see if she could devise a facial exercise routine which would work for her. It did! People were soon asking Carole had she had ‘work done’ and so Facercise was born!

Look younger without surgery

Carole Maggio’s Facercise has helped many thousands of people look younger without surgery through her scientifically-designed precision exercises. Now, using the most advanced face technology, Carole has devised The Ultimate Facercise

, a programme that is even quicker and more efficient than the original. By working the muscles harder and more effectively, it offers more dramatic results. In just eight minutes, twice a day, you can open up your entire eye area and reduce puffiness and bags, lift your eyebrows, define your cheeks, plump up the lips, turn the corners of your mouth up, smooth out lines, and firm your entire neck and jawline.

Carole has suggested 2 easy exercises to open up the eyes and plump up lips so that we can all see a difference in just 6 days (and allowed me to share the images and instructions).

The Eye Opener

METHOD: Place your two index fingers together between your brows, then wrap your thumbs lightly around the outer-eye corners, as if you have a pair of sunglasses around your eyes. Squeeze your eyes tightly shut while pulling your two index fingers up slightly between your brows and pulling your thumbs out towards the top of your ears as you do so. Resqueeze your eyes tightly shut. Hold and count to 40. Perform the Eye Opener Exercise twice a day.

The Lip Plumper

METHOD: Curl your upper lip under itself, pressing it up against your upper teeth gumline. Hold it in place with your index finger then tap the centre of your upper lip with your other index finger. Visualise crushing a ball in the centre of your lip, slowly pulling your finger away in small circular motions, to mimic the ball shape each time. When you start to feel a burn,or numbness or a thickening of the lip, make 20 quick circular motions with your finger. Now visualise that you are crushing a ball at each mouth corner. Use your thumb and index finger to press and release at either corner of your mouth simultaneously. Keep your upper lip curled under and pressing against your upper teeth gumline while holding it up with your index finger. Once you feel a burn in the corners, make 20 quick circles over the areas with your thumb and index finger.

Do the lip plumper twice a day to plump up thin lips- for the ‘red carpet’ Angelina Jolie look repeat 4 times a day.

Following the entire The Ultimate Facercise programme can deliver much improved skin tone and a more youthful, toned face.

Carole’s book is not just about facial exercises. She also talks about how a healthy diet and using the best skincare products also play their part combating the signs of ageing.

She also has chapters on the most advanced (non surgical) beauty treatments and advises on how Facercise can help get rid of the hard lumps left under the skin by collagen or fillers and can smooth out the effects of botched cosmetic surgery.

I feel very privileged as Carole has offered to ‘hold my hand’ when I start the full Facercise programme. I can’t wait to see the results. I’m starting with the eyes and lips exercises beforehand- who wants to join me on my ‘natural facelift’ journey? Would love to hear if these exercises work for you too!

Biography

Carole Maggio is a skincare specialist and bestselling author who has been teaching her unique Facercise system around the world for thirty years. Her clients include celebrities, rock stars, business leaders and politicians. She lives in California.

The Ultimate Facercise is published by PanMacmillan