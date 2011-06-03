Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

7 Tips for Positive Thinking- its never too late!

Article by Fabafterfifty

How do you turn your ideas into reality?  Whether its career, creativity or spiritually related, do not let negativity hold you back. Think positively! Following on from the recent 50  Small Steps to being Fab after 50 article, people have been asking how to get motivated to take the first steps!

I’m sure you have a bright idea hidden somewhere in the back of your mind that you just can’t wait to try out. Of course you may not the only one with this bright idea. So what will motivate you to turn  those creative thoughts into reality, while for others it will remain no more than a pipe dream?

It’s always good to set a personal goal wherever you can , even if its just to do an hour’s ironing before your favourite TV programme!  A correct and positive attitude in whatever you do will make things easier, and even enjoyable.

Here are some tips to think positively and make changes- its possible to see results and feel more positive in just a week!
Having a bit of positive thinking can help you realise things that you never thought possible.

Seven Steps to Positive Thinking

1. Take passionate action towards living your life by design. Talk is cheap. Action = deposits in the bank of a passionately authentic future.  Without it, passion is void. This is a perfect example where dreams are made of where you start by tinkering with your mind, then with your hands.
2. Commit to yourself as well as those you love to create powerfully a life you can love. Instead of reacting, commit to creating from your heart and soul, out of love rather than fear.  A dream will remain a dream without motion and action. Amaze yourself as the transformation begins.

3. Recognize and embrace the thought that each moment is perfect regardless of its outcome. Every time you hit on something that may appear too difficult, why not give it a try and see if it will work. You will be surprised to see if there are other ways to get things done. If you are n’t pleased with the outcome, build on  that moment, learn from it and make the appropriate changes.

4. Always be grateful for where you are and what you have today. Learn to use what you have available to you and make use of it in the most constructive way. Slipping into neediness will become less of a habit when you repeatedly shift towards gratitude and abundance, and  away from poverty consciousness.

Focus on abundance

5. Use a Passion Formula of Recognize/Reevaluate/Restore in place of the Shoulda I/Would I/Could I whirlwind. The former is based in increased knowledge and abundance while the latter focuses on scarcity and lack. As you face people or tasks that may seem harder than scaling the summit of Mount Everest, allow yourself to realize that the task is just as important as giving out orders to your subordinates. You would rather be richly passionate!

6. Laugh at and with yourself when possible. Keep humour at the forefront of thought.  You may find yourself quite entertaining when you loosen up!  Life has too much to offer to allow you to mope around in self pity. Humour is very attractive, engaging, passionate: life-giving.

7. Truly believe that you are the architect of your own future. No one can take your passionate future from you except for you! Create your life authentically.  There is no end to how much you can accomplish in a lifetime. The concept of thinking big is all about enjoying your work, which would lead to celebrate a discovery that is born within your hands. Watch everything flow into place with perfect, passionate precision.

Make your path to your own future by taking the first step with a positive attitude.  Be positive and fabulous after 50!

Profile photo of FabafterFifty

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Comments

  1. Reply  

    Debbie

    July 21, 2017

    Hi, I do not like how my body shape has changed, please could you advise on how to get my body back. I have always been slim but from the age of 47 my shape changed, and now all I see I s an old frump. amy suggestioms? thank you

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Experience the tranquility of Lake Levico, Trentino, Italy

Experience the tranquility of Lake Levico, Trentino, Italy

The Secret to Getting Back Out There After a Divorce

The Secret to Getting Back Out There After a Divorce

Throw out the rule book on long hair and hang on tight to your skinny jeans

Throw out the rule book on long hair and hang on tight to your skinny jeans

What should I be eating if I have high-cholesterol?

What should I be eating if I have high-cholesterol?

Review: Boots No 7 Lift and Luminate Triple Serum

Review: Boots No 7 Lift and Luminate Triple Serum

It's never too late to reinvent yourself

It's never too late to reinvent yourself

Where are the apprenticeships for women affected by the increase in state pension age?

Where are the apprenticeships for women affected by the increase in state pension age?

It started with a kiss: The history of kissing

It started with a kiss: The history of kissing

Related Posts

  1. 10 Top Tips to Keep Positive
  2. Simple Tips for Staying Positive and Managing Stress over 50
  3. Video Interview Irene Brankin on being BOTH positive AND authentic
  4. Are you thinking of running the London Marathon? Tips to start your training
  5. Are you thinking old before your time?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar