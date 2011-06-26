How to look Younger over 50 – 12 Tips

Article by Fabafterfifty

We don’t necessarily want to look younger once we reach our 50s, but we do want to look our best! Please feel free to add your tips to the list !

1. Be positive – enjoy life. A twinkle in the eye is always rejuvenating!

2. Smile- much cheaper than a facelift

3. Drink lots of water- preferably at room temperature

4. Wear sun screen every day

5. Take regular exercise

6. Try to keep weight under control

7. Follow a good skincare regime- the science behind the creams is moving on in leaps and bounds – there are some very effective serums on the market which can help boost collagen , retain moisture and minimise wrinkles

8. Revisit your make-up. Primers create an excellent base for foundation. Light reflecting foundations can help the skin look more luminous, soften cheek and eye colours. Many of us are still applying make-up as we did in our teens- when we were desperate to look older!

9. Look after your teeth! Yellowing and crooked teeth can be very ageing

10. Update your hair style

11. Hands can give away your age – moisturise, look at revitalisation treatments such as Dermaroller and Restytlane Vital

12. Add a few key pieces to update your wardrobe each season- don’t be afraid of colour. Stuck in a rut? Book an appointment with an image consultant or book a personal shopping appointment in one of the big department stores. Try on clothes outside of your usual brands/colours- you might be surprised at the results

Feel free to add your tips to the list!