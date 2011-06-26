Welcome to Fab after Fifty

How to look Younger over 50 – 12 Tips

Article by Fabafterfifty

We don’t necessarily want to look younger once we reach our 50s, but we do want to look our best! Please feel free to add your tips to the list !

1. Be positive – enjoy life. A twinkle in the eye is always rejuvenating!
2. Smile- much cheaper than a facelift
3. Drink lots of water- preferably at room temperature
4. Wear sun screen every day
5. Take regular exercise
6. Try to keep weight under control
7. Follow a good skincare regime- the science behind the creams is moving on in  leaps and bounds – there are some very effective serums on the market  which can help boost collagen , retain moisture and minimise wrinkles
8. Revisit your make-up.  Primers create an excellent base  for foundation. Light reflecting foundations can help the skin look more luminous, soften cheek and eye colours. Many of us are still applying make-up as we did in our teens- when we were desperate to look older!
9. Look after your teeth! Yellowing  and crooked teeth can be very ageing
10. Update your hair style
11. Hands can give away your age – moisturise, look at revitalisation treatments such as Dermaroller and Restytlane Vital
12. Add a few key pieces to update your wardrobe each season- don’t be afraid of colour. Stuck in a rut? Book an appointment with an image consultant or book a personal shopping appointment in one of the big department stores. Try on clothes outside of your usual brands/colours- you might be surprised at the results

Feel free to add your tips to the list!

Comments

  1. Reply  

    Neil

    June 26, 2011

    5 things to do each day:
    1. eat what your body tells you that you should eat (listen carefully to your body)
    2. be the best friend to your best friends, and play hard with them
    3. work hard at your vocational passion (ask yourself each day why you are on this planet), engage your boss (even this is YOU), your colleagues, and learn respect FROM your underlings
    4. exercise your body each day just a little more or the same as yesterday
    5. relax, sleep and nurture your physicality, your mind, and your heart

    • Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon
      Reply  

      Ceri Wheeldon

      June 26, 2011

      Great tips Neil, thank you for adding, especially liked the tip about friends 🙂

  2. Reply  

    Jane C Woods

    June 26, 2011

    Some brilliant tips, especially the one about smiling! There was a lovely article in one of the week end papers about Kim Cattrall. They described her as ‘lovely, not lovely for 54, just lovely’. Hooray, let’s not just define beauty as being youthful; it’s a whole host of all other things as well.

    • Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon
      Reply  

      Ceri Wheeldon

      June 26, 2011

      Jane, I couldn’t agree more! It would be wonderful if women could be complimented without ‘for her age’ being added to each one! when the ‘joie de vivre’ shines through it is so rejuvenating! I shall look out for the article on Kim Cattrall !

  3. Reply  

    Andrea Beadle

    June 27, 2011

    Good nutrition works wonders. I found myself cutting out wheat, dairy, caffeine, alcohol and sugar through health issues. I can’t count the comments I got about how my skin was glowing! Eat as naturally and unprocessed as you can – your skin will thank you!

  4. Reply  

    Beth@Boomer Highway

    June 27, 2011

    Great tips. I have always felt that you get more out of your investment when you take good care of your skin instead of buying lots of clothing. The clothing–cool shoes etc–cannot bring youth to your face.

  5. Reply  

    Renee

    June 14, 2012

    I would add to be passionate about life and love…..keeping the joie de verve alive. Laugh often and create a purpose for living. Finally, be of service to others….the less you think about yourself, the more you feel your own needs.

  6. Reply  

    Sparklzandshine

    July 14, 2012

    Great tips!
    I’d be cautious about wearing sunscreen everyday though.
    Yes the sun is aging, but it also provides much needed vitamin D.
    I’d really recommend reading http://www.beautymouth.com/2010/05/vitamin-d-spf.html
    I burn really easily and using an SPF everyday would decrease my skins ability to cope when the sun gets really strong as well as lowering my vitamin D. I think there is a health balance that has to be found.
    x

  7. Reply  

    kurzfristige kredit nachteile vorteil center

    February 8, 2017

    As to the Lizst angle I just can’t say but certainly a lot of “wonky” producers do seem to be stuck in a kind of lizst-ess at the mo! i can see Debussy in hudson Mohawke too!kp

