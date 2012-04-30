Product Review : Silk Pillowcase – anti-ageing benefits for face and hair

First thing in the morning I am something of a scary sight! My naturally curly hair generally takes on a life of its own during the night, as a result I start my day looking like the mad aunt who has just been released from the attic! I also sleep on my side, so tend to have ‘sleep lines’ down one side of my face. But is my morning appearance about to become a little less scary?
For the first time last night I slept on a silk pillowcase. I had been told of the benefits (Royal hairdresser Denise McAdam suggested some time ago that a silk pillowcase might help tame my unruly locks) but I just never quite got round to buying one, but yesterday I received one as an unexpected and welcome gift.
The result? A good night’s sleep and smooth hair on waking. Also no sleep lines on my face. I wish I had bought one years ago!
So why do silk pillowcases offer added benefits over cotton ones?
It seems Silk is made up from strings of amino acids which are the same ph as our skin. These proteins can also help to prevent the hair from frizzing and creating split ends.
Would I recommend a silk pillow?
Absolutely! Anything which saves me time managing my hair is a winner as far as I’m concerned and if helps avoid sleep lines so much the better! I think the fact that the pillow something which makes a difference which is not a lotion or potion , and where the results can be seen immediately is a plus.
Where do you buy silk pillowcases?
Mine was a gift, but the brand is White Lotus.
Anti Aging Silk Pillowcase – Single, Pearl Grey – A beauty sleep must – Preventing Wrinkles and Hair Loss – 100% Silk available from Amazon
Comments
Kath
I agree about the silk pillowcase,just discovered this myself after being advised by my hairdresser that they are great for unruly ‘Bedhead’. As a beauty aid you won’t get the consultants on the cosmetic counters letting you in on the benefits for our skin, but on visiting the bedding department at a John Lewis to buy a couple of pillow cases I was told by the sales assistant that the girls on the beauty counter raved about silk pillow cases. That sold it for me! I am now using a silk pillow case and have to say looking in the mirror in the morning the usual tell tale tram lines on the the side of my face are not there, Yippy!!
Jo Carroll
I have a silk sleeping bag – it folds up into a nanospace, is really light, and I use it in any hostel where the sheets are questionable. And sometimes I use it because I like it! Somehow it is warm when it’s cold outside, and cool when it’s sweltering.
Ceri Wheeldon
Interesting, apparently silk bedding is good for women sufferening from menopausal night sweats too,. From what you say perhaps it naturally adjusts to body temperature!
The Organic Beautician
I have used one for years. They really do make a difference, and I advise all my clients who have concerns about ageing to buy a couple. The only thing is once you get used to sleeping on one, you have to take it away with you on holiday as nothing else is as good. Luckily they fold up small!
comment devenir trader
If some one desires to be updated wit most up-to-date technologies therefore he must be visit this website and be
up to date daily.
Add a comment