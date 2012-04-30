Product Review : Silk Pillowcase – anti-ageing benefits for face and hair

Review by Ceri Wheeldon.

First thing in the morning I am something of a scary sight! My naturally curly hair generally takes on a life of its own during the night, as a result I start my day looking like the mad aunt who has just been released from the attic! I also sleep on my side, so tend to have ‘sleep lines’ down one side of my face. But is my morning appearance about to become a little less scary?

For the first time last night I slept on a silk pillowcase. I had been told of the benefits (Royal hairdresser Denise McAdam suggested some time ago that a silk pillowcase might help tame my unruly locks) but I just never quite got round to buying one, but yesterday I received one as an unexpected and welcome gift.

The result? A good night’s sleep and smooth hair on waking. Also no sleep lines on my face. I wish I had bought one years ago!

So why do silk pillowcases offer added benefits over cotton ones?

It seems Silk is made up from strings of amino acids which are the same ph as our skin. These proteins can also help to prevent the hair from frizzing and creating split ends.

Would I recommend a silk pillow?

Absolutely! Anything which saves me time managing my hair is a winner as far as I’m concerned and if helps avoid sleep lines so much the better! I think the fact that the pillow something which makes a difference which is not a lotion or potion , and where the results can be seen immediately is a plus.

Where do you buy silk pillowcases?

Mine was a gift, but the brand is White Lotus.

Anti Aging Silk Pillowcase – Single, Pearl Grey – A beauty sleep must – Preventing Wrinkles and Hair Loss – 100% Silk available from Amazon