How did you approach turning 50? Did you dread it or embrace it?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Did you dread turning 50?

Did you fight turning 50?

Did you deny turning 50 and pretend you were still 49?

Or did you embrace turning 50 and see the coming decade as one of opportunity?

So often I receive messages and emails from people who are petrified at the prospect of their 50th birthday- yet many of the women over 50 I meet and who have contributed to the FabAfterFifty website say they have never felt happier, and are quite literally having the time of their lives.

More to life than youth

So how can we remove the stigma of ageing? How do we show that there is more to life than youth, and that experience which comes with age creates opportunities rather than destroys them?

Is it our own perception of ageing or how we feel we will be perceived by others which creates concerns about reaching milestone birthdays?

If we look after our health, eat sensibly and exercise our bodies and minds regularly, there is no reason why we cannot enjoy all of our years.

How did you feel about your own 50th birthday? Are you embracing your years or fighting your age?

Image: FreeDigitalPhotos.net