Product review: Lulu’s Time Bomb Blast to the Past Dermabrasion, Surface to Surface Smoother.

Review by Ceri Wheeldon



I always like to share my beauty finds that work, I tend to try products at home rather than book regular facials at a salon.

As we get older our skin’s ability to renew itself slows down. Dull looking skin can have the effect of making us look tired. So how can we achieve skin that has a healthy glow, especially over 50? Despite wearing sun screen my skin had taken a bit of a battering during a visit to Brittany, where lots of healthy long walks had also exposed me to all elements (except snow!) I needed positive action.

I regularly exfoliate my skin, but do find some exfoliaters have a tendency to leave my skin feeling a little red and even dry. Enter Lulu’s Time Bomb Blast to the Past dermabrasion product to the rescue.

I applied a small amount to damp skin and used gentle circular motions for about a minute. The results were instant. My skin was immediately smoother, more ‘glowy’ but without looking red. It looked fresher straight away. 2 days later it still feels lovely, soft and smooth. My foundation also looked better as a result of my skin being smoother.

According to Lulu’s website Blast to the Past contains professional grade magnesium oxide crystals – the active ingredient which makes all the difference. I would highly recommend this product. It’s not cheap (£25) , but I can honestly say that I was amazed at the results after using just once. A little goes a long way, and in terms of cost per use it far cheaper than a salon facial and has noticeable results.

Incidentally, one of my other all time favourite products is also Lulu’s. Her thickening elixir for fine hair has made a huge difference to my hair.

If you look out for Lulu on QVC they often group products in her ranges together at special prices, so always worth keeping that in mind if you want to try more than one product in the range.

A fab product with great results for mature skin!