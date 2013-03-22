What is face yoga and how can it help women over 50 look their best?

Article by Danielle Collins

We all like to look our best but don’t necessarily want to resort to costly treatments in our efforts to look fresh and rejuvenated, so facial yoga is definitely an option for those who like to take a gentle, non-invasive approach to looking good.

I asked Danielle Collins , a world leading Face Yoga expert to tell us more- and share some of her most popular Face Yoga exercises with us.

What is Face Yoga?

Face Yoga Method is a natural way of looking and feeling younger and healthier with an added sense of relaxation and wellbeing. It is a combination of face exercises, face massage, face acupressure and face relaxation. It also focuses on wellbeing techniques for the mind, body and soul. It is a natural face lift.

How many positions are there?

There are 18 exercises which take 20 minutes to complete.

Can you do it if you don’t do ordinary (body) yoga?

Yes. Face Yoga is for everyone and just involves simple techniques for the face. There is no need to do ordinary yoga in order to enjoy Face Yoga.

What effect does it have?

The benefits of regularly practicing The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method are anti aging, reducing lines and wrinkles, lifting and firming, improving skin tone, reducing headaches and eye strain, relaxing tension, giving an energetic appearance to the face and a healthy glow. Face Yoga also gives a holistic Face Exercise: feeling of wellbeing which can benefit the mind and body.

There are five aspects to The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method and here is how they work:

Face Exercise: just as your body needs regular exercise to stay toned and firm, the 57 muscles in the face and neck also need to be exercised. As they become stronger through exercise they are lifted and firmed and the skin attached to the muscles is also lifted and tautened, therefore reducing lines and wrinkles. As the muscles are much smaller than those in the body, it takes a lot less time for them to increase in strength and tone.

Face Massage: by regularly massaging the face using the techniques from The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method, you will increase the circulation, lymph flow and remove toxins. This will reduce poor skin tone, puffiness and dark circles and allow the skin to look healthier and more youthful. The massage techniques will also increase the collagen and elastin, the natural plumping agents which will mean a firmer and healthier complexion.

Acupressure: this age-old technique works by pressing on certain points on the face. This can increase the flow of the subtle energy or prana in the face. This therefore reduces tension, increases circulation and gives a healthy glow to the skin.

Relaxation: by learning to relax tension in the face this will help to reduce and prevent the deep sets lines and wrinkles caused by stress, squinting or grimacing. The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method allows you to relax the face correctly giving it a more open, youthful look.

Wellbeing: Remember that taking time to do the Wellbeing aspect of The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method will also do wonders for you overall health and happiness. Taking time to relax, do something for you, and knowing you will look and feel better as a result may mean you also notice yourself feeling calmer and more energised as well as looking younger and healthier. What happens on the inside, radiates on the outside.

How easy is Face Yoga?

It is very easy. It just takes 20 minutes a day and anyone can do it. It really doesn’t matter when you do the exercises. Just do it when is best for you.

What are the 3 most popular exercises?

1. The ‘V’: to reduce lines and wrinkles around the eyes and to make the eyes more open and energized.

Put both your middle fingers together between your eyebrows then apply pressure to the outer corners of your eyes with your index fingers. Look up and start to move the lower eyelids upwards, making a strong squint. Then relax and repeat 6 more times. To finish squeeze your eyes shut for 10 seconds then relax.

2. Smile Smoother: to reduce lines around the mouth and to lift and firm the cheeks and jaw.

Hide your teeth with your lips and make an ‘O’ shape with the mouth. Then, smile as wide as you can and keep hiding the teeth. Repeat 6 times. Next, hold the smile shape and place one index finger on the chin. Then start to move your jaw up and down as you tilt your head back. Relax and repeat twice more.

3. Giraffe: to tone and lift the neck area.

Looking straight ahead place your finger tips on the top of your neck and pull the skin down as you tilt your head back. Bring your head back down and repeat twice more. Then jut your lower lip out as far as possible, place your fingers on your collarbone and point your chin upwards, pulling the corners of your mouth down. Hold for 4 deep breaths.

How often should you do it and for how long per session?

20 minutes per day, 6 days a week.

Should anyone avoid it and why?

All the exercises and techniques in the programme have been designed to be safe and beneficial for everyone and all instructions are clear and comprehendible. It is always advised to visit a 1:1 teacher (there are 40 trained Danielle Collins Face Yoga teachers) to ensure you are doing all exercises correctly and to learn any modifications suitable for any health complaints or skin problems. If you do have any particular needs, health issues or any of the exercises feel uncomfortable for you please consult your doctor before using the programme. Always ensure you work to your own comfortable limit.

It’s never too late to start improving the health of your face!

Face Yoga is for everyone. Men and women, young and old. Face Yoga is very useful if you want to reduce signs of ageing and tension. Whether you are starting to see the first signs of ageing or if you have deep set lines and wrinkles, the exercises and techniques will be beneficial for you. It is never too late to start improving the health of your face.

How long will it take to see results from The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method?

You will see and feel some difference straight away. Your muscles may feel they have had a good workout (just like with body exercise), you will see and feel less tension in the face and you will have a rosy glow.

Everyone has different faces so the time it takes to see changes varies from person to person. As a general rule you will start to see more of a long term improvement in your face and neck after 2 weeks. After 2-4 months, you will notice you have less fine lines and less tension and people will notice you look healthier and more energised. Within 6-9 months people have reported that they look and feel many years younger and feel more relaxed within themselves.

Remember that taking 20 minutes for yourself to do this every day will also do wonders for your overall wellbeing and stress levels. This time to relax, do something for you, and knowing you will look and feel better as a result may mean you also notice yourself feeling calmer and happier.

Many thanks to Danielle for sharing 3 of her face yoga exercises with Fabafterfifty readers – I could feel the muscles in my cheeks working the very first time I tried them!

About Danielle Collins:

Danielle Collins is the World leading Face Yoga Expert and a renowned authority in Yoga, Pilates and Wellbeing.

Danielle is the founder of The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method and offers teacher training courses around the world. The Method has been featured in leading publications such as Vogue, The Telegraph and Good Housekeeping and is taught at top health shows around the UK. Her Face Yoga method is available on DVD Danielle Collins – 10-minute Natural Facelift [DVD]

As the spokesperson for Nintendo Face Training and the Yoga Expert for Olbas Oil and Sweaty Betty, Danielle is a sought after presenter, writer and Yoga model . She has appeared on shows such as ITV1’s The David Dickinson Show and on BBC1’s Beauty Expert Edition of The Weakest Link. Danielle teaches at the prestigious Six Senses Luxury Resorts around the world and is based in Bath offering group classes and personal sessions in her private studio. Visit www.faceyogaexpert.com for more information on Danielle’s full programme and DVD.