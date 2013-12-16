Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Video: Make-up tutorial for women over 50 – how to have younger looking eyes

after makeupArticle by Ceri Wheeldon

Part of our  ‘How to Look Younger with Make-up’ series.

As we age we tend to lose definition around our eyes, our brows thin, eyes can become hooded, dark circles become more pronounced, eyelashes become shorter and thinner. All is not lost. Just a few simple tweaks to your make-up routine can really make a difference in our 50s.

How to add definition to the eyes

How to make lashes and brows appear fuller

How to make the whites of the eyes look whiter

How to conceal dark circles disappear

How to soften crows feet

Open up the whole eye area

Where to apply eyeshadow and eyeliner

How to have younger looking eyes with makeup video

 

Products Used:

Daniel Sandler Invisible Radiance Foundation and Concealer

Naked2 Eye pallette by Urban Decay

Colour Wow Root Cover (used for brows)

I-divine shadow palette

Daniel Sandler gel eye liner

Rimmel Queen Attitude Kohl pencil

Sheer Cover mascara and lash enhancers

Lancome Hypnose Mascara

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

  1. Reply  

    Lily S.

    February 5, 2014

    Hi,
    Very nice video, i’m an over 50’s beauty blogger also, thanks so much for sharing and i’m following you across all you platforms, hopefully you’ll support me to.

  2. Reply  

    green hoodies for men

    January 23, 2017

    Every weekend i used to go to see this website, because i want enjoyment, since
    this this web site conations actually good funny data too.

Search Fabafterfifty

Latest Articles

Are women over 50 at their sexiest? Fab after Fifty featured in the Daily Express

The Importance of Optimism

Nutrition to help you cut back on booze!

Review of Newa - skin tightening device to soften crows feet and firm up jawline

Success over 50: Sleep your way to the top!

Should I sell my house at auction?

Do you feel tired all the time? Nutritionist reveals 6 healthy choices to improve your ‘get up and go’

A six-step plan for a ‘New Year, New You’ post-divorce

