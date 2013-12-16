Video: Make-up tutorial for women over 50 – how to have younger looking eyes

Part of our ‘How to Look Younger with Make-up’ series.
As we age we tend to lose definition around our eyes, our brows thin, eyes can become hooded, dark circles become more pronounced, eyelashes become shorter and thinner. All is not lost. Just a few simple tweaks to your make-up routine can really make a difference in our 50s.
How to add definition to the eyes
How to make lashes and brows appear fuller
How to make the whites of the eyes look whiter
How to conceal dark circles disappear
How to soften crows feet
Open up the whole eye area
Where to apply eyeshadow and eyeliner
How to have younger looking eyes with makeup video
Products Used:
Daniel Sandler Invisible Radiance Foundation and Concealer
Naked2 Eye pallette by Urban Decay
Colour Wow Root Cover (used for brows)
I-divine shadow palette
Daniel Sandler gel eye liner
Rimmel Queen Attitude Kohl pencil
Sheer Cover mascara and lash enhancers
Lancome Hypnose Mascara
Comments
Lily S.
Hi,
Very nice video, i’m an over 50’s beauty blogger also, thanks so much for sharing and i’m following you across all you platforms, hopefully you’ll support me to.
green hoodies for men
Every weekend i used to go to see this website, because i want enjoyment, since
this this web site conations actually good funny data too.
Add a comment