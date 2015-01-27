Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Style over 50: When brands listen: JD Williams Fashion Shoot

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

We are always saying that brands should use more women over 50 that we feel truly represent our generation, so I was delighted to be asked to pop along to observe a photo-shoot for a brand that is doing just that.

JD_Williams_07_GROUP_1441_4Dec14_4Dec14

JD Williams has asked mums of famous daughters to participate in their current campaign – With Caryn Franklyn styling them fabulously onsite!

All of them looked fabulous in the photoshoot – I was persuaded to join them in one of the photos – had I known I would have worn more flattering and a little more glam instead of rushing around London on the underground gear!

JD_Williams_07_GROUP_1460_4Dec14_4Dec14

So who are the mums, and what did they have to say about life and style over 50?

This is what some of them had to say:

Karen Clancy, mum to model and designer Abbey Clancy, Karen has been recently signed as face of Avon fragrance and is a single mother to four children.

I don’t want to wear what my daughter wears, but I don’t want to look too ‘mumsy’ either. I prefer tailored skirts, plain tops – I tend to not wear a lot of colour wearing mostly black and taupe. I think less is more when it comes to dressing for our age group. My personal style is more classic. I think you need to get out and do things in the world – every little bit helps. Once the children were off my hands I felt as though I could make a fresh start. I bought a new wardrobe and took my life back!

JD_Williams_04_Karen_0852_4Dec14_4Dec14

Ruby Hammer, mum to founder of Urban Retreat Reena Hammer. Ruby is an internationally acclaimed makeup artist and co-founder of cosmetic brand Ruby and Millie.

I’m a working mum but still want to look fashionable. What you wear does change as you get older but you don’t want to look like a frump nor do you want to look like mutton dressed as lamb. We encourage our kids but we must also live our best life now. We have the spending power and it’s time brands take notice of us. We can’t just sit back – we have to go out and be seen – all be it in slightly lower heels! You have to know yourself first and not relinquish control over your own life.

JD_Williams_06_Ruby_1195_4Dec14_4Dec14

Deborah Leng, mum to model TigerLily Taylor was an international model in the 80s and starred in one of the original iconic Flake commercials

This is a time to do things for you, taking the best care of you, develop your own style. Try something new.

JD_Williams_02_Deborah_0348_4Dec14_4Dec14

Melissa Bell, mum to former X Factor winner and pop star Alexandra Burke. Melissa was lead singer in legendary 80s group Soul ll Soul.

JD_Williams_03_Melissa_0491_4Dec14_4Dec14

Janet Ellis, mum to singer Sophie Ellis Bexter. Television presenter and actress, Janet is best known for presenting BBC children’s television programmes, Blue Peter and Jigsaw.

JD_Williams_05_Janet_1065

All five of the ‘mums’ looked stunning on the day. It was refreshing to see the clothes on people of our age- with the same outlook on life that we all share – that life over 50 is fabulous, and that we are a generation that is far from invisible!  If only more retailers would listen and include more women over 50 in their campaigns!

All the clothes shown (apart from the dress that I’m wearing) are available from JD Williams

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

