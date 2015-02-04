Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Going Gypsy: a video interview with Emptynesters and Gypsynesters David and Veronica James

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

I love to share stories of people who inspire. I first connected with David and Veronica James about 5 years ago when they had started on their adventure after their kids leave home. As they launch their first book talking about their travels and new life, I caught up with the Gypsynesters in a video interview. They are great fun and I hope you enjoy my vdeo interview as they share their highs and lows, and Veronica shares her story from being a helicopter mum to jumping out of a plane in Australia.

 

These are the questions I put to the Gypsynesters about their fabulous midlife adventure.

Most people become emptynesters when the kids leave home – but you left home too. How did that come about?

What was it like having ‘no nest’ at all?

How did your kids react to you leaving home?

What was it like packing your things and selling your home?

Was it exciting or scary or both?

Did you start out with a plan? How long did take from when you decided to ‘take off’ to starting your adventure?

How many counties/states have you visited?

Best moment

Worst moment

What was the most outrageous thing you tried on your travels?

How easy was it to travel ‘light’?  What was it like travelling without all the home comforts we women take for granted!

What did you miss the most?

What was it like having no home base?

Have you inspired others to do the same and travel?

What’s next?

You can find out more about David and Veronica’s travels at www.gypsynester.com

 

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Comments

Latest Articles

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Midlife Career: Returning to work with confidence

Midlife relationships: Is your relationship 'til death us do part?

Amanda: Reinventing her career midlife by training as an acupuncturist

