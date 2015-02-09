How to style a little black dress: wear mesh sleeves UNDER your dress (video)

Article by Ceri Wheeldon
We often look at what we wear over our little black dress – but what about what we can wear under the dress?
In this video I put some mesh sleeves under the dress. There particular ones are by Gina Bacconi but there many available in various colours and designs – including lace. These are great for extending the wearability of those sleeveless shifts we all have in our wardrobe – and covering bingo wings!
I hope you enjoy the video. I’m looking forward to sharing more ‘little black dress’ looks.
The black dress I have used throughout this video series is from Ceme London. They have offered fab after Fifty readers a 10% discount off their non-sale items if you use the code FAF10 at the checkout. I have bought a number of their dresses with sleeves over the past 2 years – they are fab 🙂
