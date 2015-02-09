Welcome to Fab after Fifty

How to style a little black dress: wear mesh sleeves UNDER your dress (video)

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

black dress with mesh sleeves

We often look at what we wear over our little black dress – but what about what we can wear under the dress?

In this video I put some mesh sleeves under the dress. There particular ones are by Gina Bacconi but there many available in various colours and designs – including lace. These are great for extending the wearability of those sleeveless shifts we all have in our wardrobe – and covering bingo wings!

I hope you enjoy the video. I’m looking forward to sharing more ‘little black dress’ looks.

 

The black dress I have used throughout this video series is from Ceme London.  They have offered fab after Fifty readers a 10% discount off their non-sale items if you use the code  FAF10 at the checkout. I have bought a number of their dresses with sleeves over the past 2 years – they are fab 🙂

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Are older women having a media-moment?

What is Lyme disease and how can you avoid it?

Sexy, Sculpted Arms in Time for Holiday Dress Season

Best books to help you through the menopause

Returning to work in your 50s: Overcoming an employment gap in your CV

Why do we need more protein in our diet over 50?

Product Review: John Frieda's Sheer Blonde Hi-Impact Vibrancy Oil Elixir

Style over 50: Inspiration from Fall Fashion in France

