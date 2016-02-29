Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

The time is now! Following an abandoned dream: Hannah Fielding shares her writing dream

Article by Hannah Fielding

Hannah+Fielding author image

I have wanted to be an author for as long as I can remember. There is a strong writing tradition in my family – both my father and my grandmother were published authors – and I grew up surrounded by books: books in my bedroom, in the living room, in the kitchen, in the garden, even, on a balmy hot afternoon. It seemed the natural progression that I would grow up to write.

Certainly in my teens, when I stumbled into the world of romantic fiction, I was set upon the course of romance novelist. What better job in the world could there be, I thought, than dreaming up love stories to inspire and entertain? What better way to spend the day than lost in an exotic fantasy world with drama and intrigue and handsome, brooding heroes?

My ambition was cemented when, aged fourteen, while on holiday in Montazah, Alexandria, I crept into a reception being held as part of an international film and television festival, and met the heartthrobs of the day: Roger Moore, Robert Conrad, Gardner Mackay, Richard Burton. Someday, I thought, I would write romance like Hollywood made – romance worthy of stars like these.

In the following years, however, that feisty, impassioned, determined girl grew into a woman, and took on the responsibilities that entails. I read French literature at university, and then I travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, to study at the School of Mademoiselle Marguiledjial. I was not writing romance; I was learning to be a high-level PA: a sensible and secure career path.

After my education, I did work in this role – for the American consulate in Alexandria during the Camp David talks. It was a very good position: excellent prospects and a handsome salary. But I did not continue on the path laid out ahead of me. I met a man, you see, at a drinks party, and I fell in love. I packed my bags again, but this time bound for England.

The next twenty years I dedicated myself to my husband and our two beautiful children, and to renovating our homes in Kent and the south of France. When the children grew so that they needed me less, I busied myself with a business renovating cottages. I read romance books, many of them, but I did not write. For surely that dream of writing was a childish dream, to be put away now.

Writing once the children had flown the nest

It was only once my children had flown the nest that I began to write. Not seriously. Just for myself, to quieten what had become a clamour inside to create. Several months later, I tremulously handed the manuscript to my husband. Several months after that, I bowed to the urgings of my husband and children to submit my novel, Burning Embers
, to publishers. To my delight, a publishing contract was offered, and signed.

I recall vividly the day a box of Burning Embers paperbacks arrived at my house, a few weeks before the book’s publication. I collapsed into a chair, book in hand, and stared at it. This was my book, in my hand. This was my abandoned dream, in my hand. I was a romance novelist.

That day I realised that I did not regret the years I had not written, not for a moment. Those years had made me a writer; they had taken me to a point where I was ready to write. ‘How vain it is to sit down to write when you have not stood up to live,’ said Henry David Thoreau. I had lived: I had read a great many books, seen a great many works of art, travelled all over the world, navigated heartbreak, navigated passion. I had amassed plenty of ideas; I had fostered an entrepreneurial and hardworking spirit; I had learned to be patient when patience is required and to drive forwards when momentum is imperative.

This April will mark four years since the publication of my debut novel. Since then, I have wholeheartedly followed my dream. I’ve written and published a further three novels, with another to come this spring; I’ve won awards for my fiction; I’ve been featured in national press. Most importantly for me, I’ve built a growing readership. Nothing makes the journey more worthwhile than an email from a reader telling me how much they have enjoyed my books, and asking, ‘When can I read your next book?’ That there will be a next book is the true realisation of my dream. I am a writer. I write every day. This is how I define myself now.

Becoming a writer has taught me that it is never too late to follow your heart. A dream need not be abandoned on the shelf, a haunting reminder of who you once longed to be. When you are ready, you can take down that dream, dust it off and reclaim it with hope and with passion.

Masquerade by Hannah Fielding is available to buy now.

Review of Masquerade

You can follow Hannah @fieldinghannah

www.hannahfielding.net

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Comments

  1. Profile photo of Juliet
    Reply  

    Juliet

    February 25, 2017

    Thank you Hannah for this uplifting and encouraging article. At fifty I have just started writing again after fooling myself for years that I didn’t really miss the pure pleasure of letting words drip from my fingertips.
    I am probably happier now than I ever have been.
    Congratulations on what you have achieved.
    Juliet

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Midlife Career: Returning to work with confidence

Midlife Career: Returning to work with confidence

Midlife relationships: Is your relationship 'til death us do part?

Midlife relationships: Is your relationship 'til death us do part?

Amanda: Reinventing her career midlife by training as an acupuncturist

Amanda: Reinventing her career midlife by training as an acupuncturist

Related Posts

  1. Book Review: Masquerade by Hannah Fielding
  2. Ten Reasons Why You Should Consider Writing As A Second Career
  3. Following my dream: to be a published Novelist
  4. Best selling business author Dee Blick talks about turning her writing ambitions into reality
  5. How to make your dream come true and reap the rewards!

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar