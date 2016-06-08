Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Dresses with sleeves: Perfect for Henley and Summer Occasions

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

50plus style dresses wiht sleeves

It’s that time of year when dressing for summer events has us reaching into our wardrobe for that elegant, summery feel good dress, that is easy to wear- and for many of us- preferably with sleeves!

I have a visit planned for Henley Regatta this year , which means I need to wear dress which sits below the knee – and although I have a wardrobe full of dresses – most of my summer dresses sit on or above the knee.

In case we are lucky and have a glorious English summer, I am also aware that although I want to wear a dress with sleeves, I also don’t want to expire in the heat.

50plus dress with sleeves

I have found what I believe to be the perfect dress for Henley – and  other summer occasions – this silk crepe de chine dress from Bombshell. I have a winter version of this dress in a much heavier fabric (in black) , but I was drawn to the vibrant pattern of the fabric of this version for summer. It is a faux wrap and has an on trend ruffle on the sleeves. I wear mine slightly off the shoulder, but it can also be worn as a more traditional sweetheart neckline – it’s just that I have incredibly narrow shoulders so for me wearing as I do helps give the illusion of broader shoulders and helps to minimise my bust. The dress also has some shirred panels to help create a slimming silhouette

The fabric is incredibly light –  and I have found doesn’t crease, so perfect for packing for weekends or events away.

Bombshell  dresses really are investment pieces – I have had my black bombshell dress for about 3 years – they are timeless, elegant classics and range in price from £220 to £365.

I love highlighting brands that design stylish dresses with sleeves. I hope you agree that these are winners 🙂

 

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

