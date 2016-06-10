Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Double denim is in and you should be wearing it

Article by Naomi Watts

double denim image

Remember the first time your Mum recoiled in horror when you paired a denim mini skirt with a denim jacket? Or perhaps she was simply horrified by the length of your skirt.

 

Much like our body’s inbuilt ability to detect poison and quickly eject it from our system, our brains work in the same way when it comes to putting denim and denim together. Instinctively we think ‘no’, but 2016 is the year to embrace this trend that really shouldn’t work – yet does. So it’s time to stop being a denim snob and pull on your jeans and jacket in matching blue tones.

denim on denim image

Denim is so popular, people are even matching their hair to their jeans, with pastel blues and indigos overtaking the rainbow inspired hair we were seeing at the end of 2015. Denim hair is great if you’re feeling daring and want to take your love for denim that one step further.

 

The easiest way to nail this trend is take your favourite pair of skinnies and tuck a fitted denim shirt into these. It’s great with Converse high tops for a super casual denim look and can be dressed up for the evening by swapping your trainers for heels and your denim jacket for a denim bustier. By the way,  for any men in your life  – if you’re not totally convinced about doubling up on the denim but want a casual look still, that denim shirt with some mens jogging bottoms from Superdry isn’t a bad compromise.

 

Shockingly, denim mini skirts are also making a comeback – yes, those ones you remember from the early 00s that Jessica Simpson used to wear with UGGs and apparently those are still doing well too. But if you don’t fancy baring that much leg, pick up an A-line style instead, which is great paired with a cami and comfy jumper for spring weather.

 

Most working the trend aren’t matching their denim, contrasting colours is the stylish way to do it, with a lighter denim on the bottom and light on top – Gigi Hadid knows what’s up, but of course she does; she’s a supermodel.

 

You could even get away with some cheeky double denim for work, just swap the blue for black! A pair of skinny black jeans, some cute ankle boots, a white shirt and a black denim jacket thrown on top is a hot look for meetings on a Monday or while slogging away at your desk mid week.

 

Denim itself is seeing a resurgence in past styles, as we embrace flared jeans again and raw hems in a nod to 60s and 70s fashion. Patchwork is also having a moment again after a return last year and can be found on skirts and jeans – perfect for pairing with that denim jacket you’ve been carefully decorating with pins and patches for the past year.

 

So if you’re looking to tick some style boxes definitely mix and match your denim and perhaps try to recreate this beautiful moment in fashion history with your partner – Justin and Britters were always a stylish power couple…

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

  1. Reply  

    Fashion Haul

    June 17, 2016

    Informative post. Denim is so popular in these days in a variety of styles like denim skirts, denim shirts, denim jeans, denim shorts and more. I love to wear denim skirts in summer. Thanks for sharing the information

