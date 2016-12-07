Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Nutrition for Success over 50

Article by Anna Letitia Cook

nutrition for success quote

(Part 1 of your fulfilment journey)

How are you getting on with your journal that we spoke about last week? I hope you are finding it useful. It is amazing how you don’t realise what you do automatically every day and how just noting it down can really heighten your awareness.

I just want to give you a very brief reminder about nutrition here – I will go into it in more depth another time… You can read an article I wrote about 3 quick tips to stoke up the success engine which shows you how important it is to consider physical, mental, health and fitness.

Think about your food and nutrition as fuel – this means eating well! What you eat is your body’s fuel. If you constantly give it low quality, empty fuel the engine just grinds slowly to a halt, or worse still breaks down unexpectedly… It needs nourishing, energy giving, high quality power. So eat well, eat organic, always eat fresh, eat balanced and HEALTHY!!

The food you eat can be either the safest and most powerful form of medicine

 or the slowest form of poison.’

— Ann Wigmore

How food impacts our body

Think about how you feel an hour or so after you have eaten, how long you feel bouncy and have energy and how quickly you start to feel tired, or a little headachy etc. All this results from our food and how it impacts our body and our thought processes which obviously has an follow through effect on our life and career.

In your journal, note down these reactions, including how you feel at work, your levels of creativity, how easily you find solutions and manage complicated projects or tasks. If you have particularly good (or heaven forbid, bad) days and meetings think about what you have eaten that day, at what times…

Also, it goes without saying, you need to remember the impact your daily exercise, sleep patterns and mental outlook effect this in conjunction with your food choices.

I am really looking forward to seeing your journal after the three weeks are up, so do please keep one.

In the meantime, if you have the slightest doubt or question, just drop me a line anna@womenup.global… I will be happy to answer and give you any ideas or pointers I can to make you feel more full of bounce and zing! 🙂

 

 

Anna Letitia CookBio:

Anna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

