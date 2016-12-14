Exercise for Success

Article by Anna Letitia Cook

(Part 3 of your fulfillment journey)

So how are you today? Is your journal progressing?

Here we woke up to a beautiful misty morning with the sun just shining through, glinting off the spiders webs in the grass on our early morning walk – we and our being the dogs and me – lol… Early risers all of us, and can’t wait to be out an about. This could also be due to me following my own advice and doing the journal too… and particularly paying attention to my sleeping, but more of that another time..

Let me give you a very brief reminder about exercise and fitness here – I will go into it in more depth another time… As I have already mentioned, you can read an article I wrote about 3 quick tips to stoke up the success engine which shows you how important it is to consider physical, mental, health and fitness.

Fitness

Fitness – The engine is your body… it is like a piece of machinery, therefore it needs to work well not be corroded and badly maintained. All parts need to be cared for. Brain, muscles, blood, lungs, bones, arteries, cells. All need exercise on a regular basis to keep them strong and pumping energetically with reserves to draw on in case of need So exercise! A combination of stretching, cardio, strength and cross training for FITNESS!

Most of all, I feel the benefits of exercise and fitness come from natural exercise mixed with other forms, so lots of walking and then yoga, which is so helpful for mental as well as physical, stretching, flexibility, toning.

Did you know that in Ayurveda you can find the yoga and exercise, as well as the food and nutrition that go best with your own particular body type. It makes SUCH a difference and makes you feel so much better!



‘Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body,

it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity.’

— John F Kennedy

Think about how well you feel after you have done some exercise, physically and mentally – how your body feels, how your mind feels, that fulfilled feeling of blood flowing, muscles working, energy bouncing and your mindset – how many more ideas you have and how you seem to find solutions to challenges more easily and with less stress, your overall boost in positivity…

Bio:

Anna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.