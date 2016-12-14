Review: Avon Anew Reversalist Tried and Tested

Product Review by Patricia

I tried a 3 mini pot package of Avon Anew Reversalist which comprised a cleanser, daycream and nightcream. Here are my comments

Description of product: small pots of skin care and cleanser in a neat package very pleasant and easy to use ideal size for travelling took up little space but was very effective in keeping my skin looking and feeling good. More than ample for a 2 week holiday.

What are the active ingredients?

According to the Avon website it restores vitality with Tri-Elastinex Technology and an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), to help renew, regenerate and reconstruct, for visibly firmer skin. The daycream also incorporates an SPF of 25.

How is it used? How often? Morning and night

How easy is it to use? Smooths on easily. I particularly liked the freshness on my skin

Did you notice a difference? How soon did you start to see a difference? A few days after use especially as i was in a very dry environment

What did you like about this product? The products themselves were easy to use and made me feel good the packaging was an added bonus perfect for holidays

What did you dislike about it? nothing

How does it compare to other similar products, or the product you normally use? Very favourably

Would you buy again? yes

Would you buy other products in the range? yes

Would you recommend to a friend? yes

General comments: really good product perfect for holidays would buy larger pots for every day use and more mini pots in other products to try new ranges. As it costs £10 for the pack of mini pots I think it is a great way of trying something new – and also a good way to take skincare items when travelling.

Does it have the ‘fab’ factor – marks out of 5: 5

<br />

About Patricia: Patricia is the oldest of our reviewers – in fact she is in her mid 70s, and has always taken great care of her skin .