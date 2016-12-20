Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Dressing for the party season: Cocktail dress with sleeves

Style pick by Ceri Wheeldon

50plus sryle cocktail dress image

 

A fabulous dress with sleeves  to add a touch of glamour, over the party season.  The lace sleeves are an elegant way to cover arms  but sheer enough to add a little sex appeal.  It’s also a bargain at just £45 in the sale at House of Fraser,

I have teamed it with sapphire  teardrop earrings from John Lewis  (£40) , a filigree clutch bag , also from John Lewis (£39)  and shoes from  Moda in Pelle  (£39.95 in the sale). The shoes are great for a party look, but can also double up for smart daywear.

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

