Dressing for the party season: Cocktail dress with sleeves

Style pick by Ceri Wheeldon
A fabulous dress with sleeves to add a touch of glamour, over the party season. The lace sleeves are an elegant way to cover arms but sheer enough to add a little sex appeal. It’s also a bargain at just £45 in the sale at House of Fraser,
I have teamed it with sapphire teardrop earrings from John Lewis (£40) , a filigree clutch bag , also from John Lewis (£39) and shoes from Moda in Pelle (£39.95 in the sale). The shoes are great for a party look, but can also double up for smart daywear.
