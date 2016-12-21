Article by Anna Letitia Cook

Sleep for Success

(part 4 of your fulfilment journey)

Did you sleep well last night? Do you sleep well usually?

I have been suffering from exhaustion recently, I was so tired I was getting dizzy spells – not good for anyone – and definitely not good for me! I know full well the dangers and problems of not getting enough sleep, I coach people on it for goodness sake, so why wasn’t I listening to my own pearls of wisdom?

Full of great ‘reasons’ here: running two businesses, a very intense coaching schedule, new book being published while writing another one at the same time, new programme launch, speaking at 3 important events in the near future, The Hague, London and New Delhi (I will let you into a secret, I am slightly nervous and thrilled at the same time), etc etc…

Even so, there is no excuse. I know better… Much better!

So I took myself in hand last weekend – did NO work at all, went away for the weekend, slept 8 ½ hours Sunday night, 9 ½ hours Monday night, 8 ½ hours last night and plan on doing the same for the rest of the week and then being very aware of my sleeping schedule over the weeks and months that come… I know I am useless and vastly under-perform when I don’t get enough quality sleep and general R&R.

Let me give you a very brief reminder about sleep here – I will go into it in more depth another time… I wrote about Sleep your way to the Top! which shows you how important it is to consider sleep as a key part of overall physical and mental health and fitness.

‘Your life is a reflection of how you sleep,

and how you sleep is a reflection of your life.’

— Dr Rafael Pelayo

To recap from the article:

Personally: – Not only does it make us happier, have better sex, better skin, it also makes us healthier. We build muscles more easily, we are less likely to have mood swings and suffer depression, we have far fewer headaches and migraines. Did you know, people who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to develop diabetes and be obese!

Professionally – getting enough sleep can be so helpful for your career!

You learn better

You are less likely to make risky financial decisions

You are less stressed and cope better under pressure

You find it easier to speak well

You are more productive and attentive at work (and at home)

You make fewer mistakes

You see better

You are calmer and more understanding

You react better in all types of situations

Think about how well you feel and how much more positive when you are refreshed and have slept well, woken up well and are looking forward to your day. It makes all the difference…

Sleep well, and long!

Best wishes

Anna

Bio:

Anna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.