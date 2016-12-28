How to Avoid the January Syndrome

Article by Anna Letitia Cook

Putting yourself under pressure already? Started to think about January 1st and what you ‘should’ do?

As it is the start of a brand-new year, everyone looks to make resolutions for ‘better’ everything, weight, fitness, working harder, promotion to name but a few. I don’t! Never, ever… I fully accept that they work brilliantly for some people, but not for me – I find resolutions so constraining, I don’t like putting myself in a cage and under pressure – there are enough people out there already trying to do that for me 😉

I find having a Big 5 for Life, (brilliant book by John P Strelecky), is a wonderfully inspiring and productive way to find more fulfilment in life and work. It is what I do all the time and it is a wonderful way to bring more pleasure and fulfilment into your life.

So how can you prepare yourself for a more passionate, creative and energising future?

Start by answering the 5 questions on the worksheet and focus on small adaptations to your life to bring more of your dreams into your everyday reality so you are experiencing it in the present, enjoying the journey and not just having some distant unattainable dream in the future.

The key is to really know what your passions are, many people don’t! You search deep down into what makes you feel good, what energises you and what really makes you come alive when you are thinking, reading, seeing, imagining and doing it.

In addition, choose three words to live by for the next 6 or 12 months. You use them to guide and inspire you, to help you make decisions, to support you in being true to yourself, to energise you, to challenge and reinforce your motives and choices.

This downloadable worksheet – ‘Avoid the January Syndrome worksheet’ – will help you get clarity and focus. Try it out – Start by asking yourself these 5 questions and then by choosing 3 words and then you combine the two for a richer and more fulfilling life!

Some of our greatest passions are long dormant simply because we have been so busy in our lives that we haven’t had the time to pay attention to them. Now is the time to free them and let the spark re-ignite into a flame!

Happy New Year!!!

Bio:

Anna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Just selected as one of UN Women’s Global Champions for Change @ Empower Women

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.