How to Channel your Mind for Success

Article by Anna Letitia Cook

Our mind, how we feel, react and view the world around us are one of the main – if not the main – keys to happiness and a dynamic, capable, go-getting attitude in whatever field – and ultimately create our success both in our career and life as a whole.

We live in difficult times – Being under a regular or long-term burden of worry, stress, fatigue and general negativity doesn’t help anyone do anything or get anywhere – and often leads to burnout or the dreaded depression. If you have never experienced depression, believe me, you don’t want to ever take the risk so learn how to manage your stress and fatigue right now!

A calm mind, a positive, serene mindset and centred, balanced mental outlook not only makes you feel better and increases your overall health but also improves your brain power, resistance, stress management, objectivity, focus, ability, creativity, production and performance

Get your life in sync…

You want to be at your best don’t you? Energised, dynamic, capable, bubbling over with curiosity, drive and zing?

You need to balance your emotions, unlock your mind and let that brain power surge forward in all its glory.

“When you are joyful, when you say yes to life and have fun and project positivity all around you, you become a sun in the center of every constellation, and people want to be near you.”

– Shannon L Alder

Action: What are the first steps?

Start by ensuring you optimise your nutrition, exercise and sleep – without these you are just making your life more difficult all by yourself.

– without these you are just making your life more difficult all by yourself. Keep a calm attitude and manage stress reactions by doing the following; In delicate, difficult or potentially conflictual situations don’t over-react and take things personally. Stand back and look at the other person’s point of view honestly and objectively, then ask yourself these questions: Is it really true or are you just putting an angle on it that potentially is in your imagination? What benefit do you gain by reacting negatively, or even by reacting at all? Someone else’s negativity, criticism or erroneous beliefs are their problem not yours – why work yourself up by choosing to waste your energy and peace of mind by responding? What would happen and how would you feel by making the choice to remain neutral and move on? Organise yourself , plan ahead and manage tasks and deadlines. Take regular short breaks from any intense periods of mental activity – particularly by getting out into nature, even if it is only a 5-minute walk during, or instead of, a coffee break. Actively look at the positives and appreciate what is good in your life. We choose what we think about – focus on what gives you pleasure, what you feel good about – not only does it make you smile but it builds resilience and enhances your life! Take time for yourself , have quality ‘you’ time every day whatever guise this takes – take a few moments to do what you like best! And VERY IMPORTANTLY give your mind a daily holiday – Learn, and practise, the incredible benefits of meditation! It gives you a calm mind, improves your concentration and clarity, relaxes and rejuvenates you! Even 10 minutes a day has great mental (and physical) benefits…

and by doing the following;

By looking after your mind, you open up your brain and your ‘flow’ your passion – it makes all the difference to feeling happy, energised, interested, healthy and gives you the capacity to choose the freedom, fulfilment and success you want in your life and career.

Bio:

Anna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.