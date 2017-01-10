Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Lorraine Kelly : How dance based fitness has changed her body and her life

Interview by Ceri Wheeldon

lorraine Kelly fitness image

We have all seen  how Lorraine  Kelly has transformed her body in her 50s , and is the first to say that she is slimmer and fitter than she has ever been.

I caught up with Lorraine to ask her just how she has achieved this. This is what she had to say:

ceri. lorraine and nisha (Copy)

When you get to 50 your body shape does change .  We can all change our hair and makeup, but the best way to look young and feel better is to exercise. I wanted my waist back – but not in a way that involved doing situps and crunches. I was so pleased to find Maxine’s classes. Her dance based classes work every part of the body. People of all ages, shapes and sizes attend.

I have been going  twice week for three years.  When I’m back in Scotland on weekends I exercise to the DVD.  I have shaped up and feel so much better. I have also maintained my weight.

It is really easy for me to go, it is the closest class to where I live in London, and there is a real sense of sisterhood at the classes.

Maxine’s classes have been so positive for me I have worked with her on a DVD so others can achieve the same results. I have just turned 57 and have been wearing  sleeveless dresses. Something I didn’t do in my 20s or 30s!

I have never felt better

I have never felt better. I have loads of  energy and am always looking forward to my next challenge I find that exercise is not just for the body – it’s good for the mind too.

The Brand New You  DVD is broken into four parts. The first one takes you through all the moves used in the actual workouts. When I first started Maxine’s class I had to stand where I could see her feet and try to keep up, which is why we decided to have  the Dance Ready Masterclass  section to explain each move before you start. The other sections are to address different parts of the body, broken down into 20 minute sections so you don’ t have to do the full programme in one go, but do the sections to fit in around you.

It’s great for changing your body, your health ad your life.

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

