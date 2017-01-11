Why is success so much better, quicker and higher when it’s 4-dimensional?

Article by Anna Letitia Cook

How can you achieve the success you are aiming for better, quicker and higher?

Seriously? By focusing on all 4 dimensions – nutrition, exercise, mind, career – and not just espousing one, which for most people is normally career.

Before you jump off to the next article in horror about someone again ranting about the dreaded health and fitness regime, or eating veggies and no coffee or booze just read a little longer… Remember extremes in anything are NOT what lights our fire!

Throughout history health, fitness and a clear active mind have been revered as essential for everything, but particularly for success: –

From Buddha in the 4th-6th century BC:

“To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” – Buddha

To Cicero in the 1st century BC:

It is exercise alone that supports the spirits, and keeps the mind in vigor. ~Marcus Tullius Cicero

To John F Kennedy in the (almost) present day:

Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity. – John F. Kennedy

So why now do so many businessmen and women think they can have the ultimate in career and life success simply by studying, having great skills etc while ignoring their body and how they fuel and care for it.

What do you need to get to the top

To get to the top in any field one has to have an abundance of skill, talent, determination, hard work, energy, drive, resilience, clarity and focus as a minimum requirement. All of this is a considerable commitment and takes a large chunk of our life to achieve… why then sabotage your goals and diminish your achievements by illness, stress, fatigue and other such side effects of poor mind-body management?

Just think how much greater the effect you can have and the far superior results you will achieve when your mind-body is like a beautifully tuned orchestra (or well-oiled machine) with all parts performing at the zenith of their capacity…

When you fuel your body well, keep the physical parts moving properly and well, cultivate a clear, positive mind it gives you far more energy and resilience and opens the doors to maximise your capacities and goals for career or life success – imagine you at your best, in the flow, firing on all cylinders, multiplied by at least 10… Now isn’t that something you want?

So embrace the four dimensions, they are your friends, your loyal supporters, your warriors, your goddesses!

The advantage to you? Happy, full of energy, serene, decisive, focused, clear, dynamic, creative, capable and go-getting – in a phrase the zing of ultimate success!

The very good news – you don’t need to spend much time on nutrition, exercise and the mind, just a few good regular habits and tweaks, a little follow up and monitoring and that gives you the extra fire to light up your life and career!

Now as the choice is yours, wouldn’t you rather be a 4-dimensional Unstoppable Goddess?!

Bio:

Anna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.