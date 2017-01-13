Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

A six-step plan for a ‘New Year, New You’ post-divorce

By Peter Jones, founder of Jones Myers family law specialists.

6 steps post divorce image

The New Year is a symbolic time for most people – one of new beginnings, hopes and aspirations for the future.

Understandably, the holiday period may have left those recently divorced feeling fragile and exhausted – making it more difficult to plan ahead with any degree of enthusiasm or certainty.

If you are in this situation, looking after your physical and mental wellbeing is vital to help you feel re-energised and refocused. There has never been a better time to set in place some simple resolutions to boost your quality of life – and help you to move forward with confidence and purpose.

Eat well: A healthy diet provides the nutrients needed for energy, healthy metabolic rate and a robust immune system – all of which will be essential if you are to create a ‘New Year and a New You’. It is often an effort to shop and cook but the rewards are well worth it.

Sleep: Without enough sleep our immune systems are weakened, we don’t perform well and can become ill. Ensure that you get seven or eight hours a night and aim for quality sleep by not working on IT devices immediately beforehand. Remember an hour before midnight is worth two afterwards. Sleeping in never helped anyone as you feel sluggish and unfocused.

Manage alcohol intake: It’s a known fact that over-indulging in alcohol will exacerbate – not alleviate – a bad situation, so manage your intake sensibly and stick to moderate social drinking with friends.

Social life: Having a social life stimulates conversations and gives you positive vibes. Don’t cut yourself off from family and friends, as not only will interacting with them make you feel better, they can provide support, empathy and practical advice to plan ahead.

Exercise and activity: Often the last thing people want to do when they are down is exercise, yet the endorphins it releases provide a great mental lift. Just a daily half hour walk can do wonders for your outlook and sense of positivity. Sometimes just getting out and about is enough; it is not always necessary to exhaust yourself at the gym.

Indulge yourself: A little treat or doing something you enjoy can make you much happier. If you’re happier you will feel better and if you feel better, you will be far more inclined to have the positive outlook needed to make firm plans for the future.

Imagining and achieving a positive, productive and happy future is difficult if your health is not in good shape. Looking after yourself is a vital step towards your new life in 2017 and beyond.

About Peter Jones 

Peter Jones is one of the country’s leading divorce and family lawyers. A qualified arbitrator and mediator, Peter set up Jones Myers as the first niche family law firm in the north of England in 1992 and has acted for a string of high-profile clients.

Renowned for his sympathetic approach, he is a former national chairman of Resolution, a former Deputy District Judge – and instigated the D5 Group of law firms that promotes excellence in family law.

 

 

 

 

Guest

