Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Do you feel tired all the time? Nutritionist reveals 6 healthy choices to improve your ‘get up and go’

Article by Cassandra Barns

food choices to boost energy

There can be many reasons for feeling tired, with the most obvious being lack of sleep! But what you eat and drink can also be important. The ‘right’ choices will provide slow-releasing energy, as well as all the necessary nutrients to help your body convert that food to energy. Nutritionist, Cassandra Barns reveals 6 healthy choices you can make to improve your ‘get up and go’!

Whole grain oats

If you start the day with a sugary breakfast cereal, toast or croissant, your energy is probably taking a nosedive by about 11am. Try swapping them for whole grain oats: as an unprocessed whole grain, they’re higher in fibre and break down more slowly, providing sustained energy. They’re also a natural source of energy-producing vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, vitamins B1 and B6. Go for Nairn’s Scottish Porridge Oats – as well as porridge, they can be used to make ‘overnight oats’, or to make your own healthy muesli by adding chopped nuts or seeds and a sprinkle of dried fruit.

High-protein pasta

Like sugary breakfast cereals, the average bowl of pasta won’t keep your energy up for very long. As most pastas are made with refined white flour, they’re quickly broken down in the gut and absorbed, giving you a blood sugar high followed by a slump. Instead, try a high-protein pasta such as Clearspring’s Green Pea and Quinoa Pasta. It contains almost twice the amount of protein of a standard pasta, and more than twice the amount of fibre. This means that breaks down and releases energy more slowly, as well as filling you up for longer – a bonus if you’re watching your weight!

Mackerel

One reason for low energy can be a deficiency in a specific nutrient (or nutrients). A common example is vitamin B12, which works with iron to help build healthy red blood cells that carry oxygen around your body. Mackerel is one of our best natural sources of B12, and also provides other B vitamins and magnesium, which help our body to release energy from food. Added bonus: it’s also high in heart-healthy omega-3s, and high in protein too, helping to balance your blood sugar.

Sea vegetables

Another nutrient that can be lacking in the average person’s diet is iodine. This trace mineral is vital for making thyroid hormone, which plays a crucial role in metabolism and energy release from food. When we don’t make enough of this hormone, one of the first symptoms is tiredness. The best food source of iodine is sea vegetables; try snacking on Clearspring’s Seaveg Crispies.

Water

Could your tiredness simply be due to not drinking enough water? Water helps nutrients and oxygen to get where they’re needed in the body, and plays a role in chemical reactions that break down food molecules to make energy. So it’s no wonder we feel deflated (literally) when we don’t drink enough. Aim to get about 1.5 to 2 litres of water a day, which can include liquid in foods such as soups, caffeine-free teas and watered-down fruit juices.

Raw chocolate

If you’re a chocolate fiend – or even if you’re not – then try raw chocolate. Whereas a standard chocolate bar can give you a quick energy buzz from the sugar content, it’s likely to last for long. But raw cacao – the unheated, unroasted version of cocoa – is actually a superfood, rich in energy-providing nutrients such as magnesium and iron. It also contains a gentle stimulating substance called theobromine. But by choosing raw chocolate, such as OMBAR chocolate made with raw cacao and without refined sugar, you’re getting the benefits of the energy-supporting nutrients without the sugar rush.

Profile photo of Guest

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

A six-step plan for a ‘New Year, New You’ post-divorce

A six-step plan for a ‘New Year, New You’ post-divorce

Approaching 50 with the 'F Factor’

Approaching 50 with the 'F Factor’

Are you Fearless, Fatalistic or Fretful over 50?

Are you Fearless, Fatalistic or Fretful over 50?

Why is success so much better, quicker and higher when it’s 4-dimensional?

Why is success so much better, quicker and higher when it’s 4-dimensional?

Health Trends of 2016 Reviewed– The Good & The Bad

Health Trends of 2016 Reviewed– The Good & The Bad

Lorraine Kelly : How dance based fitness has changed her body and her life

Lorraine Kelly : How dance based fitness has changed her body and her life

How to boost your creativity: 13 creative hacks to think inside the box to create outside the box

How to boost your creativity: 13 creative hacks to think inside the box to create outside the box

Could working for longer be good for our health and longevity? It seems to work in Japan!

Could working for longer be good for our health and longevity? It seems to work in Japan!

Related Posts

  1. 8 Reasons why you might be tired all the time
  2. Nutrition over 50: Healthy Breakfasts
  3. Five Fabulous Ways To Avoid Burn-Out And Feel Calmer Every Day
  4. Bliss Balls recipe – healthy, sugar free, sweet treat
  5. After Breast Cancer – Healthy Eating and Supplements

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar