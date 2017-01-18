Review of Newa – skin tightening device to soften crows feet and firm up jawline

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

When I asked the readers of Fab after Fifty what their main skincare concerns were – the main concern was not wrinkles as I had expected, but sagging skin.

So what can we do at home to counter sagging skin? There are many lotions and potions developed to help counter the effect of ageing – but what about other treatments, and specifically home based treatments that can help ?

I tried the NEWA skin tightening device, which claims to help firm skin (great for a sagging jawline) AND help diminish wrinkles, particularly crows feet.

The NEWA device is the only home use skin tightening device that is FDA approved. So I had high expectations.

How do you use the NEWA device?

I have put together a video to explain but here are the essentials:

You a apply an activator gel to the probes at the end of the device. Then you essentially divide your face into 6 treatment areas, cheeks to eyes, lower face and under the jaw (on both sides of the face. You then simply glide the device in circular movements over each area – each takes about 4 minutes and the machine bleeps to tell you when each area is finished. I felt a warming sensation as the machine worked on each area – it was not at all uncomfortable – in fact it was quite soothing, so much so that I quite liked to use before going to bed as it relaxed me.

How often do you use it?

They recommend that you use 5 times a week for the first 4 weeks and then twice a week to maintain the results. This is a bit of a commitment to begin with, but because I could see the results it motivated me to keep going! Also, on busy days I split the session, doing the area across my upper cheeks and around the eyes in the morning and my lower face in the evenings.

Does NEWA work?

It has definitely worked for me – so far I am nearly 3 weeks into the cycle. I have noticed a definite softening of my crows feet – fabulous as unlike botox it softens the lines without you losing your expression (although apparently you can use to supplement botox as long as you leave 2 weeks following having botox injections) . I have also noticed my overall skin tone has improved and there is definitely some tightening around the jawline. As an added bonus – as the machine increases blood flow to the surface, you get an immediate tightening effect and skin glows, and I found my makeup simply glided on when I applied after using the machine – great for using before a special night out!

I am looking forward to seeing my skin at the end of the full 4 weeks.

How does NEWA work?

NEWA uses the most advanced form of radiofrequency technology, 3DEEP Skin Science, that delivers the energy uniquely, in three controlled layers deep into the skin. The energy safely and comfortably generates heat in these deep layers to an optimum level, resulting in new collagen production and increased blood flow leading to firmer, tighter skin with reduced wrinkles and a more radiant complexion.

3DEEP Skin Science is a unique and patented technology that is supported by extensive clinical studies.

How much does NEWA cost?

The machine costs £349 including one tube of the activator gel – I think I will be able to complete the initial 4 week cycle with this. So, it is not cheap, but once you have made the initial purchase it is a lot cheaper than salon based treatments and personally I like to be able to treat myself at home, and if you take into account the cost of botox should you normally go down that route , it is a more cost effective and gentler option.

Currently you can buy from the NEWA website.

I will post an update once I have completed the full treatment cycle. So far I am thrilled with the results and friends are commenting on my skin – definitely a good sign! 🙂