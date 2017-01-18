Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Success over 50: Sleep your way to the top!

Article by Anna Letitia Cook

success 50plus: Sleep your way to the top

Yes! I mean it… In these days of stress, pressure, ambition and cut-throat competition for a better job, promotion, higher salary, bigger house, more respect, power sleeping your way to the top is the BEST thing you can do!

Why? With nearly half of Americans and 60% of British sleep deprived, focusing on getting the necessary sleep – 7 to 9 hours per night – is one of the quickest, and most successful, ways to improve all other areas of your life, particularly how you perform at work.

Personally: – Not only does it make us happier, have better sex, better skin, it also makes us healthier. We build muscles more easily, we are less likely to have mood swings and suffer depression, we have far fewer headaches and migraines. Did you know, people who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to develop diabetes and be obese!

Professionally – getting enough sleep can be so helpful for your career!

  • You learn better
  • You are less likely to make risky financial decisions
  • You are less stressed and cope better under pressure
  • You find it easier to speak well
  • You are more productive and attentive at work (and at home)
  • You make fewer mistakes
  • You see better
  • You are calmer and more understanding
  • You react better in all types of situations

Watch Arianna Huffington’s ted talk: How to succeed? Get more sleep…

How much sleep do you get? Do you feel it is enough? Do you wake up refreshed and energised each morning? Drop me a line and let me know – I would love to hear from you 🙂

 

Bio:

Anna Letitia CookAnna Letitia Cook is passionate about mentoring women in finding clarity and fulfilment in their life choices. She created and became CEO of her first company in the entertainment industry at age 32. Midlife approaching, hungry for a dynamic change, she refocused her experience, founding WomenUP Ltd to help women shape their own future. www.womenup.global

Creator of the ‘Unstoppable Goddess 4-dimensional Life Design’ and the ‘SCOPE’ process for career fulfilment. Author of ‘Unstoppable Goddess: Every Women’s Guide to Freedom, Fulfilment and Success’, with a second, ‘Glass Ceiling Grans – The Silver Goddess Experience’, already under way.

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

