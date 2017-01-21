Are women over 50 at their sexiest? Fab after Fifty featured in the Daily Express

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

According to an article in today’s Daily Express the answer is a resounding yes to that question.!

I was delighted to help a journalist in her search for somebody who could demonstrate that women over are at their sexiest and most confident – after all I have interviewed many amazing women for Fab after Fifty, and was thrilled to be able to connect her with Debi, who we had featured as a ‘Fab Woman’ on the site. Debi has totally transformed her life since turning 50 and feels more confident and sexy than ever.

Debi has launched a new career as a photographer and found love – although she is the first to admit that she kissed a lot of frogs before meeting her partner of 3 years.

I was happy to provide comments as to why women over 50 are more confident- and visible today than any generation before us alongside Grace Fodor, founder of make-up brand Studio 10 (who I had also recently interviewed for Fab after Fifty).

I think it’s great that women over 50 are increasingly being portrayed in the media as confident, dynamic and visible and of course Fabulous!

This is so different to the situation when I first set up Fab after Fifty seven years ago. I think we are definitely being helped with people like Liz Hurley and Sarah Jessica Parker entering their 50s in such style. It all helps to challenge outdated perceptions of what a 50 something woman is really like today.

We have more opportunities than ever to live life to the full. Feeling and looking fabulous over 50 has never been easier.

I hope we see more women over 50 take centre stage moving forward , although I would still prefer it to be ‘normal’ as opposed to be thought of as the exception to the rule.

In the meanwhile, I am delighted that women over 50 are becoming more visible (and sexy) by the day.