Fuller Working Lives Partnerships announced by DWP: Is the issue of jobs for women over 50 now being taken seriously?

I am pleased to see that at last the value of, and issues surrounding older workers, and women over 50 in particular is being recognised by the Department of Work and Pensions as barriers to employment are of particular concern to those women caught up in the increase in eligibility in state pension age.

A new report out today, ‘Fuller Working Lives, A Partnership Approach’ , encouraging partnerships with the private sector, reinforce what I have been saying on Fab after Fifty since I founded the site – 7 years ago.

It is good news that the report recognises the value workers over 50 can bring to employers, it says:

Employers have also highlighted the benefits of older workers in DWP polling (2015).xiii

Over three quarters of employers believed the experience of workers over 50 was the main benefit of having them in their organisation.

65 per cent highlighted the reliability of older workers.

Nearly a third said workers over 50 were easier to manage than younger workers (54 per cent said they were equally easy to manage).

54 per cent value the role older workers play as mentors.

One in five said older workers were more productive.

87 per cent of employers rejected the idea that the skills of older workers are unsuitable for their business.

It also talked about the issues still needing to be addressed by employers – all of which I have previously highlighted.

The key impetus seem to be looking at ways to retain, retrain and recruit older workers.

I am pleased to see the issues facing those wishing or needing to work over 50 move higher up the government’s agenda, and look forward to seeing how this initiative, and the encouragement of partnerships with industry translates into increased opportunities for those affected. I would also like to understand how the success of those initiatives is to be measured.

If you want to read the full DWP report it is available here – I have also listed some links to some helpful links articles and tips I have written .

