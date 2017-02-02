What did we do before Netflix?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I was quite late coming to the Netflix party – but I am so glad I did! And it seems I not alone. I just happened to mention on my personal Facebook page that I was about to escape to watch a couple of episodes of the Gilmore Girls and I was amazed at how many people also responded to say that they watched it too – beware – it can be addictive if you start to watch it – 153 episodes and 4 specials – as we follow the dilemmas of a feisty single mum and her lovely very bright daughter.

Other favourites that were mentioned were House of Cards, The Foundation (I have not watched that one yet), Narcos ( this one has been the topic of conversation at a few dinner parties I have been to lately) and of course the Good Wife.

No more having to wait a week to watch the next episode – you can totally immerse yourself in any given story line at any time. Or of course just choose a film to watch – although I have tended to watch more of the series/box sets.

A total escape

The only problem with Netflix is that it really can distract you from your daily life if you get particularly embroiled in a series, although I have to admit that for me it was a godsend when going through a particularly acrimonious divorce recently. Given the fact that my now ex husband refused to move out of the house during the proceedings , but started to remove the skybox and take it with him when he left the house (it was the only household bill he paid and regarded as Sky as ‘his’) , I had to rely on catch up TV until a friend suggested Netflix to me – and said that the Good Wife , starring Julianna Margulies, all about an extremely strong woman having to reinvent her life due to the chaos caused by her husband might be a good series for me to watch.

She was right – and I would definitely recommend The Good Wife to anyone who needs inspiration in moving on with their life and regaining strength after or during a tumultuous period in their life.

And then of course there is Grace and Frankie , starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin who become unlikely friends when their husbands reveal at dinner that they will be leaving their wives – to marry each other. Another very major reinvention series. Covering some serious issues but in a very fun way.

I have totally changed the way I watch TV. And I have friends abroad we can watch the same films and series and talk about them – in spite of the distance.

I would love to know your personal favourites and recommendations. In the meantime I have an episode of the Gilmore Girls waiting for me 🙂