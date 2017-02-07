3 Awesome Ideas For A Woman In Her 50s To Start A business From Home

Article by Alexandra G

I hit 50 five years ago. All of my kids are gone, living their own lives and occasionally visiting me for Thanksgiving and Christmas. My husband died in an accident three years ago.

And, suddenly, I was left alone, in an empty house with all the time of the world on my hands.

Loneliness

I was going crazy back in the day. I’ve even gotten into all the crazy online gambling Australia has to offer. It was fun. I still roll the dice every now and then, but losing everything I have to a website wasn’t that attractive.

I am now a consultant. I help ladies who are or were just like me. I help them arrange a hobby or even a home-based job that pays for much more than just the rent.

Then I’ve come up with this handy list of jobs you may be interested in as well so I decided, why the hell not, I’ll make it my first post here and I will continue telling my story if you will be kind enough to listen to it later on.

Home-based jobs for everyone

You can do it just like dozens of my clients have – you can transform your hobby into a business, that also brings in a healthy income. Here are a few ideas that may get you going:

Financial consultant. If you are 50 and alive still in this difficult economical environment – you know how to manage money. Share these skills with youngsters because all they do is spend and buy. None of them cares about savings. You can plan the cash flows for them. This way everybody wins.

Become a teacher. This one’s my favorite. You are surely good at something: singing, dancing, fitness, foreign languages or whatever. You can teach the kids from the neighborhood your arts. This is a lot of fun and you will get to see dozens of happy little smiles as a pleasant bonus.

Become a writer. I don’t mean you should write a novel if you don’t feel like it. Although, you’d probably write a great book – start things off small. With a blog. You can monetize on ads or links or reviews later but, for all it’s worth, you will have a place to share your thoughts with others or to simply get them out of your head. Pure profit either way. And it doesn’t even require any technical skills today. All of the apps that are essentially needed are simple, intuitive and free. Check out WordPress. It’s amazing.

These are the first three tips for you to start a better life while stuck at home. I have more where these came from. Please let me know if you are interested in learning more.