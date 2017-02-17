Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Article by Dr Sally Norton

Why we need vitamin D image

News out today stresses the importance of Vitamin D in preventing as many as 3.2 million colds and flu in the UK each year.

So health expert and NHS weight loss consultant, Dr Sally Norton, is offering a load down on this valuable vitamin

Up to 10 million Brits are simply not getting enough sunlight to make the right levels of Vitamin D. That’s about 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children. There are certain groups of people in particular that are more at risk and the risk is greatest between October to April when the sun isn’t out very often.

What has the sun got to do with it?

Well, quite a lot! We don’t get much vitamin D from foods – we make it in our skin when it is exposed to sunlight. The winter sun is insufficient and not of the right wavelength for us to make much Vitamin D. Sunlight is so important that statistics show 8% of adults have vitamin D deficiency in the summer compared to 39% in winter. When we don’t get enough sunlight, our Vitamin D levels decline – it’s that simple.

Why do we need Vitamin D?

We all know that Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones; it helps our bones to mineralise, keeping them hard and strong.   And research has suggested that Vitamin D aids our immune system –  which is not only what helps use to ward off coughs and colds but has also been linked to a reduced risk of developing Multiple Sclerosis (MS).   Interestingly, deficiency also appears to be linked with obesity and depression.

Who is at risk of Vitamin D deficiency?

Any of us could become Vitamin D deficient without the right levels of sunlight, or a supplement. However, for some groups of people it is especially important they get the right levels of Vitamin D – either because they are more at risk of deficiency or because their need is greater. These groups are:

  • Children under 5
    • Pregnant and breastfeeding women
    • People over 65
    • People with low, or no exposure to the sun
    • People with darker skin

What can you do?

Oily fish, such as salmon, sardines and mackerel, and eggs are sources of vitamin D. They are also good sources of omega 3 and protein anyway, so are worth making part of your diet.

Also good is to get outdoors at every opportunity – fresh air and exercise have numerous other benefits too. If you think you could be at risk of Vitamin D deficiency, then you could speak to your doctor, who may be able to run a routine test to check on your Vitamin D levels. Alternatively, just take a supplement in the winter.

The recommended daily amount of Vitamin D is around 10 micrograms/day (400 IU) for an adult. For babies and young children, the recommended daily amount of Vitamin D is 7 – 8.5 micrograms. Don’t think that more is better – overdoing it could cause side effects.

 

Expert and NHS weight loss consultant, Dr Sally Norton  www.vavistalife.com

 

Profile photo of Guest

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Midlife Career: Returning to work with confidence

Midlife Career: Returning to work with confidence

Midlife relationships: Is your relationship 'til death us do part?

Midlife relationships: Is your relationship 'til death us do part?

Amanda: Reinventing her career midlife by training as an acupuncturist

Amanda: Reinventing her career midlife by training as an acupuncturist

3 Awesome Ideas For A Woman In Her 50s To Start A business From Home

3 Awesome Ideas For A Woman In Her 50s To Start A business From Home

Fuller Working Lives Partnerships announced by DWP: Is the issue of jobs for women over 50 now being taken seriously?

Fuller Working Lives Partnerships announced by DWP: Is the issue of jobs for women over 50 now being taken seriously?

What did we do before Netflix?

What did we do before Netflix?

Are You Still Living In Your Parent's Shadow?

Are You Still Living In Your Parent's Shadow?

Related Posts

  1. Are you getting enough Vitamin D?
  2. Burning Questions On Sun Protection, Skin Cancer & Vitamin D
  3. How Vitamin C products can benefit mature skin
  4. Reducing your risk of Alzheimer’s Disease.
  5. Get hopping mad for bone health

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar