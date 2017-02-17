Why is Vitamin D so important?

Article by Dr Sally Norton

News out today stresses the importance of Vitamin D in preventing as many as 3.2 million colds and flu in the UK each year.

So health expert and NHS weight loss consultant, Dr Sally Norton, is offering a load down on this valuable vitamin

Up to 10 million Brits are simply not getting enough sunlight to make the right levels of Vitamin D. That’s about 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children. There are certain groups of people in particular that are more at risk and the risk is greatest between October to April when the sun isn’t out very often.

What has the sun got to do with it?

Well, quite a lot! We don’t get much vitamin D from foods – we make it in our skin when it is exposed to sunlight. The winter sun is insufficient and not of the right wavelength for us to make much Vitamin D. Sunlight is so important that statistics show 8% of adults have vitamin D deficiency in the summer compared to 39% in winter. When we don’t get enough sunlight, our Vitamin D levels decline – it’s that simple.

Why do we need Vitamin D?

We all know that Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones; it helps our bones to mineralise, keeping them hard and strong. And research has suggested that Vitamin D aids our immune system – which is not only what helps use to ward off coughs and colds but has also been linked to a reduced risk of developing Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Interestingly, deficiency also appears to be linked with obesity and depression.

Who is at risk of Vitamin D deficiency?

Any of us could become Vitamin D deficient without the right levels of sunlight, or a supplement. However, for some groups of people it is especially important they get the right levels of Vitamin D – either because they are more at risk of deficiency or because their need is greater. These groups are:

Children under 5

• Pregnant and breastfeeding women

• People over 65

• People with low, or no exposure to the sun

• People with darker skin

What can you do?

Oily fish, such as salmon, sardines and mackerel, and eggs are sources of vitamin D. They are also good sources of omega 3 and protein anyway, so are worth making part of your diet.

Also good is to get outdoors at every opportunity – fresh air and exercise have numerous other benefits too. If you think you could be at risk of Vitamin D deficiency, then you could speak to your doctor, who may be able to run a routine test to check on your Vitamin D levels. Alternatively, just take a supplement in the winter.

The recommended daily amount of Vitamin D is around 10 micrograms/day (400 IU) for an adult. For babies and young children, the recommended daily amount of Vitamin D is 7 – 8.5 micrograms. Don’t think that more is better – overdoing it could cause side effects.

Expert and NHS weight loss consultant, Dr Sally Norton www.vavistalife.com