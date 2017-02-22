50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

Style Picks by Ceri Wheeldon
As many of us are working well into our 50s and 60s, I thought I would like to share some of my favourite style picks for dressing for the office. This would be my ideal capsule wardrobe. I have selected pieces that you can really mix and match – well perhaps not the red top with the cobalt skirt for most of us – but you have to have some items that are fun, even in the workplace, that show off your style personality. I have included the basic black trousers, skirt and crisp white shirt, but added some splashes of colour.
- I always used to get teased that I used to sign my biggest deals in headhunting days while wearing red – so I had to start off with something red to kick off my choices for this capsule collection. I just loved the vibrancy of the colour – and the ruffles help to soften the look.
Price £49 from House of Fraser
- Although separates can be really versatile, I always like to include at least one dress for business. The micro check is timeless – and never really goes out of style. This dress is both professional and sophisticated.
Price £190 from John Lewis
- A peplum jacket can help create a waist , and really draw the eye in. This jacket by Ted Baker is both professional and feminine. It really works well with all the other items I have chosen for the collection
Price £215 from John Lewis
- A blouse with an oversized tie neck adds a touch of glamour and sophistication. It works particularly well with the cobalt blue skirt
Price £149 from House of Fraser
5. Cobalt Blue is one of my favourite colours. The simple lines of this wrap skirt again make it timeless.
Price £69 from John Lewis
6. Trousers don’t have to be plain at work , as long as they are well tailored. The anchor print on these is subtle. All of the tops selected would work well with them.
Price £115 from House of Fraser
- A pair of black tailored trousers is pretty much a working wardrobe staple. These are tapered sp create a sharp silhouette.
Price £110 from John Lewis
- Another staple for the workplace is the classic black pencil skirt. This has zip detailing on the front, just to add a little more interest.
Price £39 from House of Fraser
- A crisp white shirt is another working wardrobe staple. This one has dart detailing for a more flattering fit.
Price £69 House of Fraser
- An everyday tote bag – this is an investment piece – roomy but structured enough to look smart and professional
Price £310 from House of Fraser
- Classic court shoes – another working wardrobe staple! Court shoes really do help to pull together a polished look.
Price £65 (in sale) from House of Fraser
You may have noticed that there is no number 10 !! What accessory would you like to add to complete the look?
