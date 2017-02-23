Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried – Turn back the clock 10 years

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

book review: Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried image

Younger sets out a seven week programme ‘The Younger Protocol’ using science to empower us to change the way we age. According to the cover we can turn back the clock 10 years by following the programme, although I have to stress this book is not just  focussing on looking younger (although increased energy and vitality helps that) but on feeling healthier, revitalised and rejuvenated.

The book starts by explaining the five factors that steal our youth – brain, muscle, hormones, toxic fat and gut. Dr Gottfried explains that we are not slaves to our genes – and that in fact there are key genes that lifestyle choices can influence, those that affect weight, ageing, appearance, stress resilience, mental acuity and healthspan.

The Younger Protocol is set out in 7 weekly stages, each addressing a topic:

Week One: Feed – habits relating to your mouth – not just food and drink  but also oral health – including the importance of flossing and strategies such as ‘oil pulling’

Week Two: Sleep –  the importance and sleep and factors affecting your quality of sleep with strategies to get back on track

Week Three: Move- Sitting is the new Smoking! Strategies and rituals to get you moving

Week Four: Release – Techniques for releasing physical  stress

Week 5: Expose – look at toxic chemicals in the home that can accelerate ageing

Week 6: Turn Stress into an ally – ways trigger the ‘off’ switch for stress

Week 7: Think – Creating neural pathways and looking at behaviour that might increase risk of Alzheimers

 

So far I have completed Week One   I am working through week two – Sleep (something I have a problem with)  – I was really pleased that my own diet was very close to that recommended by the programme in the ‘Feed’ section. Probably because I have followed an anti-inflammatory diet for many years as an alternative to medication for a chronic health issue. Although I had not appreciated the significance of flossing twice a day instead of once – so that is now part of my routine. Apparently if you don’t floss, your risk of mortality is 30 per cent higher.  The ‘feed’ section is not about deprivation- far from it – it talks about the benefit of drinking organic wine, and even breaks down the best red wines to choose to enhance longevity (pinot noir) !

I’m looking forward to working through the rest of the programme.

Apparently 90% of the signs of ageing are caused by lifestyle, and  the 7 week  programme in Younger: The Breakthrough Programme to Reset our Genes and Reverse Ageing certainly explains those  lifestyle choices – with science to back alternative approaches to help turn back the clock in terms of health and vitality.

Younger is well laid out, easy to follow, the tips and suggested changes are practical and easy to implement – and appear easy to stick to (time will tell!)  and with excellent case studies to demonstrate the benefits of putting the Younger Protocol into practice.

 

 

Latest Articles

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Midlife Career: Returning to work with confidence

Midlife relationships: Is your relationship 'til death us do part?

Amanda: Reinventing her career midlife by training as an acupuncturist

3 Awesome Ideas For A Woman In Her 50s To Start A business From Home

