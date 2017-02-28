Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Bethany Askew on becoming a published author following her retirement, and her latest book Poppy’s Seed

Article by Bethany Askew

bethany askew author image

Bethany Askew talks about achieving her ambition to become a published author following her retirement, and the story behind her latest novel, Poppy’s Seed.

I am sixty-one. Since retiring from work four years ago I have devoted my time to achieving my life’s ambition of being a published author. I have written five novels: The Time Before, The World Within, Out of Step, Counting the Days and Poppy’s Seed. I have also written a short story and I write poetry. I have two websites: www.bethanyaskew.co.uk and www.onactiveservice.co.uk

I have another idea for a new novel, and also another short story, this one for the young adult market.

I am married and I live in Somerset.

My latest novel Poppy’s Seed is based on a dream I had one night.  It was very vivid. I remembered every detail. The moment I woke I up I scribbled it down so I wouldn’t forget it.

poppy's Seed book cover

It was about a couple who moved to Lyme Regis and met a girl who changed their lives, and whilst  causing havoc in their relationship, she also showed them things about themselves and each other that they never knew before. Only the ending was uncertain.

The characters were very real in my mind, particularly the girl who had to be unique, a free-thinking, free-spirited girl, living by no rules and knowing no boundaries. Initially she wasn’t an artist, she just ran a shop. I had a very clear idea of what type of shop it had to be. I didn’t really know why the couple had moved to Lyme Regis, but when my husband and I retired and moved house it became clear to me that I could write with experience of this difficult time.

My stories evolve

I’m not one of those writers who plans their books chapter by chapter. My stories evolve as I go along. My ideas for characters change and even when the characters  are fixed I find they sometimes do things I don’t expect and I have to re-think everything.  Gradually, however, the book came together and I added a little mystery background to the girl’s story to draw the reader along. I also added supplementary characters, in particular a step-daughter as I am interested in the effects on a relationship of divorce and re-marriage. Other minor characters also allow the main protagonists’ back stories to be told.

In the book the reader hears Peter’s and Emily’s voices, sees their actions and eavesdrops on their internal monologues, but the other main protagonist, Poppy, intentionally remains an enigma, her actions and motives never explained or justified. The character of Poppy is drawn from reading biographies of artists and writers such as Vita Sackville-West and Vanessa Bell.

My novels do not attempt to resolve any issues. Rather, they are a “slice of life”. My characters are real people with real failings, making mistakes as we all do.

This is a contemporary novel that deals with the problems of many modern families, including the effect of children and stepchildren on a couple; the balance of power between two people; and ultimately the compromises made to keep a relationship going.

 

Bethany answers 3 questions on Life over 50  

 

What do you enjoy most about your life since turning 50?

I enjoy the confidence my age has given me and the feeling that I can achieve anything I set out to do.

 

What is at the top of your list of things you would like to do next?

Top of my list of things to do next: publish another novel!

 

Your top tip to be Fabulous over 50

Age is just a number! Feel confident in your own body. You don’t have to conform to society’s idea of beauty!

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Product Review: Ragdale Hall Spa Sleep Body Butter

Product Review: Ragdale Hall Spa Sleep Body Butter

3 Alternate Ways to Invest Your Savings

3 Alternate Ways to Invest Your Savings

The 21st Century's Best Game Shows

The 21st Century's Best Game Shows

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Why is Vitamin D so important?

Related Posts

  1. Book Review and author interview :Women of a Dangerous Age by Fanny Blake
  2. Following my dream: to be a published Novelist
  3. Author Interview. Elizabeth Buchan on her new book ‘Daughters’
  4. Mariam, overcoming illness and becoming a published author in her 50s
  5. Book review..Learning to Speak American by Colette Dartford

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar