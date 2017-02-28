Product Review: Ragdale Hall Spa Sleep Body Butter

Product Review by Patricia
Product : Time to sleep overnight smoothing body butter
Is there a specific problem this product is supposed to address? This is designed to soothe and moisturise skin and help promote relaxation.
Description of product: overnight smoothing body butter
What are the active ingredients? Blended with bois de rose and the delicate flowers of lavender, clary sage and geranium and enriched with lavender essential oil
How is it used? How often? Once nightly before bed , apply all over and smooth into your skin.
How easy is it to use? Very easy, nice and light to apply
Did you notice a difference? How soon did you start to see a difference? Within a few days my skin felt softer
What did you like about this product? Nice soft creamy easy to apply very pleasant light perfume
What did you dislike about it? Nothing, it did what I expected.
How does it compare to other similar products, or the product you normally use? Very favourably, especially given the price.
Would you buy again? Definitely yes
Would you buy other products in the range? Yes. In fact I have already started to use the hand and foot cream in the same range.
Would you recommend to a friend? Yes
General comments: Nice light product pleasant perfume
Does it have the ‘fab’ factor – marks out of 5 : 5
Available to buy from Marks and Spencer. Price 8.50 for 200ml
Pat is in her 70s and has always taken great care of her skin
