Product Review: Ragdale Hall Spa Sleep Body Butter

Product Review by Patricia

Product : Time to sleep overnight smoothing body butter

Is there a specific problem this product is supposed to address? This is designed to soothe and moisturise skin and help promote relaxation.

Description of product: overnight smoothing body butter

What are the active ingredients? Blended with bois de rose and the delicate flowers of lavender, clary sage and geranium and enriched with lavender essential oil

How is it used? How often? Once nightly before bed , apply all over and smooth into your skin.

How easy is it to use? Very easy, nice and light to apply

Did you notice a difference? How soon did you start to see a difference? Within a few days my skin felt softer

What did you like about this product? Nice soft creamy easy to apply very pleasant light perfume

What did you dislike about it? Nothing, it did what I expected.

How does it compare to other similar products, or the product you normally use? Very favourably, especially given the price.

Would you buy again? Definitely yes

Would you buy other products in the range? Yes. In fact I have already started to use the hand and foot cream in the same range.

Would you recommend to a friend? Yes

General comments: Nice light product pleasant perfume

Does it have the ‘fab’ factor – marks out of 5 : 5

Available to buy from Marks and Spencer. Price 8.50 for 200ml

Pat is in her 70s and has always taken great care of her skin