Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Are we now part of the Experience Economy – if not, should we be?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

50 plus career experience economy image

I wrote a piece some time ago about how I believe we are now working within the Relationship Economy, but should we also be thinking of it as the Experience Economy?

It is recognised and accepted that as a country we have an ageing population, and an ageing workforce. With the increase in state pension age people are having to work for longer, and in a recent survey of people aged 55, many said that they fully expected to work in some way to work until the age of 70, whether through necessity, personal interest, or to supplement  their pensions to pay for life’s luxuries.

A pool of experience

So with all this in mind there is an incredible pool of experience available to employers. A pool of people who have effectively been there, seen it, done it. A pool of people who have decades to accumulate knowledge and skills. A pool of people who know what its like to work in both boom and bust economic times. A pool of people who have lived through more change in the workplace than any other generation before them. There is a wealth of experience to be drawn upon . And with an ageing population controlling more disposable funds than their younger counterparts, a pool of experience with more understanding of the needs and spending habits of an ageing population than anyone.  So why are so few employers recognising the value an ‘older’ worker has to offer?

Thrive with change

As older workers we have proved that we can adapt and thrive with change. We have shown that we have the ability to learn new skills and new technologies. We have demonstrated  our work ethic and industry knowledge. We have skills and industry knowledge in so many areas and industries.  Who would not want to benefit from this in their organisation? Who would not want to utilise this vast experience and knowledge base now, and ensure that  it is shared with others who can build upon it in the future.

Rather than out with the old, in with the new, look to retain and retain the old to share with the new. The benefits would be countless in what could be the Experience Economy.

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Bethany Askew on becoming a published author following her retirement, and her latest book Poppy's Seed

Bethany Askew on becoming a published author following her retirement, and her latest book Poppy's Seed

Product Review: Ragdale Hall Spa Sleep Body Butter

Product Review: Ragdale Hall Spa Sleep Body Butter

3 Alternate Ways to Invest Your Savings

3 Alternate Ways to Invest Your Savings

The 21st Century's Best Game Shows

The 21st Century's Best Game Shows

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

Book Review : Younger by Dr Sara Gottfried - Turn back the clock 10 years

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

50plus style: Dressing for the office. A capsule wardrobe

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Top health tips to help you feel fabulous at fifty

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Fashion has No Age Limit: Older Models Protest at London Fashion Week

Related Posts

  1. Do Women over 50 have an Advantage in the Workplace in the Relationship Economy?
  2. Is Grey the New Green in the workplace?
  3. Fuller Working Lives Partnerships announced by DWP: Is the issue of jobs for women over 50 now being taken seriously?
  4. Older workers and Productive Ageing – a talk by Ros Altmann
  5. Retirement should be a process, not an event – new research

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar