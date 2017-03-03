Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Is Sitting the New Smoking?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

is sitting the new smoking image

According to Dr Sara Gottfried , author of the book Younger, in which she details her 7 week programme to help us change the way in which we age,  sitting increases our risk of heart disease and diabetes.  Sitting for too long weakens our abdominal muscles,  raises the incidence of weak bones, leads to overall muscle decline , hormone problems and bad circulation . Phew!  After reading that list it definitely motivated me to move more!

I wrote an initial review of Younger last week, but as I continue through the 7 week programme I appreciate just how much the way in which we age is within our own control. There are simple things we can do today which can really impact our quality of life in later years.

The ‘Move’ segment of  Dr Gottfried’s programme really brings home the benefits of exercise – and the consequences of making excuses not to exercise (she shares the 10 most common ones- I won’t tell you how many I have been guilty of!)

Are you doing the right exercise to be healthier over 50?

Dr Gottfried goes through the benefits of specific forms of exercise including :  yoga; resistance training; walking; jogging; cycling;  tai chi.  there is a really interesting section on how to set your fitness goals. I found it interesting as although I do try to fit in quite a bit of ‘movement’ , for me it is swimming and walking – I probably don’t do enough to counter the amount of time I spend sitting at my desk working from home (it has got me to start thinking about trying a ‘standing’ desk for at least part of my day), and I certainly wasn’t doing enough of the type of exercise which would improve my bone density. Food for thought. I am now making the changes suggested.

 

The next part of the programme in Younger: The Breakthrough Programme to Reset our Genes and Reverse Ageing is called ‘Release’ I shall let you know more about that section as I go thought it.

In the meantime as Sitting is the New Smoking, as soon as I have uploaded this onto the website I am off out for a walk 🙂

 

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

