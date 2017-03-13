A video review of Studio 10 Makeup’s QVC offer

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I had a lot of questions following a recent video review of the NEWA skin tightening device about the makeup I used – especially as it stayed in place despite me smothering my face in gel during the demonstration. I made a separate video listing all the products I used. I use quite a few Studio 10 makeup products in my daily routine – and I love the serum – but it isn’t cheap – so it’s a great idea to look out for special offers. As well as Studio 10’s own website and M&S the range is sold on QVC and it’s always worth keeping an eye out on QVC as often they ‘bundle’ products together- which they are doing at the moment.

I have already sung the praises of the Miracle Effect Serum, normally this costs £68, but at the moment there is an offer on QVC where for £44.98 you get the serum, a dual cheek/lip product – 2 great double ended eyebrow and lip pencils and a foundation and concealer palette. If you bought these separately they would cost £170 ! So it is a great saving and a good way to try the range.

Just thought I would share this with you as it is a great way to try the range:-)