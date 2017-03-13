Welcome to Fab after Fifty

A video review of Studio 10 Makeup’s QVC offer

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

 

I had a lot of questions following a recent video review of the NEWA skin tightening device about the makeup I used – especially as it stayed in place despite me smothering my face in gel during the demonstration.  I made a separate video listing all the products I used.  I use quite a few Studio 10 makeup products in my daily routine   – and I love the serum – but it isn’t cheap – so it’s a great idea to look out for special offers.  As well as Studio 10’s own website and M&S  the range is sold on QVC and  it’s always worth keeping an eye out on QVC as often they  ‘bundle’ products together-  which they are doing at the moment.

Studio 10 makeup QVC offer

I have already sung the praises of  the Miracle Effect Serum, normally this costs £68, but at the moment there is an offer on QVC where for £44.98 you get the serum, a dual cheek/lip product – 2 great double ended eyebrow and lip pencils and a foundation and concealer palette. If you bought these separately they would cost £170 ! So it is a great saving and a good way to try the range.

Just thought I would share this with you as it is a great way to try the range:-)

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

