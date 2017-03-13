Welcome to Fab after Fifty

NEWA device update and details of the makeup I wore in the video – as requested

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I promised an update to my initial  NEWA review –  which I used 5 times a week for 6 weeks and then twice a week afterwards. I  noticed  a significant difference 6 weeks after starting  –  I did a little research which indicated that it takes 6 weeks for collagen to regenerate – so  this explains why  the area around  my crows feet continues to improve. A photographer friend commented that the light still ‘bounces’  off my skin – which she says is unusual  by the time you reach my age – not  too sure how much of a compliment that is!

Answering questions about my makeup

When I did the original NEWA review I had people asking me how I managed to have my makeup stay in place during the demonstration as I was applying the gel to activate the current in the device.  , so I thought I would share with you the actual products I used – and which in fact I use most days.

The products I used:

First of all I used Miracle Effect Serum from Studio 10, this from a range specially formulated for mature skin- the serum contains 5 anti-inflammatory ingredients, argan oil and hyarulonic acid- it really helps to hydrate and tighten the skin- minimises pores and wrinkles, and also reduces puffiness and dark circles – and helps to reduce age spots – and of course is a great base for makeup. I then used another product from the Studio 10 range- in fact it is a skin perfector palette –  with primer, concealers and an anti-redness cream- all of which contain an ingredient called ‘subulift’  – which repairs cells – and has more intense pigmentation than most makeup products – as it is especially geared towards mature skin (developed with a dermatologist). Then I used my favourite burberry foundation.  For my eyes I used my go to eye palette – Urban Decay Naked 2 – in all sorts of neutral shades – I used a rimmel eyeliner and my all time favourite mascara – Lancome Dolls Eyes – have not come across any better ones-a and a Studio 10 double ended brow pencil.

I used another of the Studio 10 palettes – this time one that gives a ‘lift’ – in fact it’s called visible lift, with contouring, blush and highlighter.  I used a neutral rimmel lipliner and a lip stain by YSL .  I finished off with’ glow plexion’  which adds an all round glow – and has light reflecting particles.

So there you have it – and when I apply this it usually stays put all day – if I go out in the evening I just touch up the blush and the lipstick.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

