Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Dating over 50: Answers to some FAQs

50plus dating image

Dating over 50 can be daunting,  here we answer just a few of the questions  frequently asked

 

  • What should I wear on a  first date?

You want to wear something that helps your confidence shine through. Wear the colours that are most flattering to your skin tone. Remember that it is your top half that is mostly on show if you are sitting across a dinner table, so focus on that. Don’t wear anything that you are uncomfortable wearing – the last thing you want on a date is to be fiddling with what you are wearing. Don’t overdress.  Wear what reflects your personality.

 

  • What does the choice of first date say about the person who chose it?

When it comes to first dates it depends on whether the ‘date’ is with someone you already know – in which case they may have a sense of what you like, or whether it is first meeting with somebody you have met online. In both cases , have they thought about your comfort and safety?  If it is a meeting online, is it somewhere that is easy to find, and where it is easy for him to actually greet you?

  • Is going out for a meal a good choice for a first date or does it cause unnecessary anxieties?

Arrange to meet for coffee or drinks for a first date – you can always extend it to include a meal but there is no pressure to spend hours in somebody’s company if you don’t get on.

  • What are ‘safe’ subjects for a first date and which subjects should be avoided?

Don’t spend the date talking about past relationships – focus on the here and now. Listen more than you talk. Ask questions about what they like to do in their free time, holidays etc. Get to know what they like to do – and be prepared to share your interests. First dates should be fun…no drama!

  • Should you avoid revealing any flaws or insecurities or is it best to show your true self from the start?

Talk about your likes and dislikes – but you don’t need to reveal too much about yourself until you feel comfortable sharing.

  • 50 is the new 30. What is socially acceptable for women in the dating world now that would have been unacceptable 30 years ago?

Many women now take the initiative when it comes to asking someone out. The worst that can happen is that somebody can say ‘no’. Many relationships now start online – especially for women over 50

 

 

.

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

MediRead - Medical Bracelets with a Difference

MediRead - Medical Bracelets with a Difference

A video review of Studio 10 Makeup's QVC offer

A video review of Studio 10 Makeup's QVC offer

NEWA device update and details of the makeup I wore in the video - as requested

NEWA device update and details of the makeup I wore in the video - as requested

Five factors that facilitate a good marriage AND a “good” divorce

Five factors that facilitate a good marriage AND a “good” divorce

Why I like to dance

Why I like to dance

Priorities for parents once children have flown the nest

Priorities for parents once children have flown the nest

7 ways to have a healthier relationship with food

7 ways to have a healthier relationship with food

This Miraculous Marriage: How we have stayed together for almost thirty years.

This Miraculous Marriage: How we have stayed together for almost thirty years.

Related Posts

  1. 6 Online Dating Tips For Mature Daters
  2. Dating over 50: 10 Top Tips to create your online dating profile.
  3. Are you Ready to Start Dating after Your Divorce in Your 50s
  4. 4 Golden Rules of Dating in your 50s
  5. Dating over 50: What NOT to do on a first date – from a man’s perspective!

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar