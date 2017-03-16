Dating over 50: Answers to some FAQs

Dating over 50 can be daunting, here we answer just a few of the questions frequently asked

What should I wear on a first date?

You want to wear something that helps your confidence shine through. Wear the colours that are most flattering to your skin tone. Remember that it is your top half that is mostly on show if you are sitting across a dinner table, so focus on that. Don’t wear anything that you are uncomfortable wearing – the last thing you want on a date is to be fiddling with what you are wearing. Don’t overdress. Wear what reflects your personality.

What does the choice of first date say about the person who chose it?

When it comes to first dates it depends on whether the ‘date’ is with someone you already know – in which case they may have a sense of what you like, or whether it is first meeting with somebody you have met online. In both cases , have they thought about your comfort and safety? If it is a meeting online, is it somewhere that is easy to find, and where it is easy for him to actually greet you?

Is going out for a meal a good choice for a first date or does it cause unnecessary anxieties?

Arrange to meet for coffee or drinks for a first date – you can always extend it to include a meal but there is no pressure to spend hours in somebody’s company if you don’t get on.

What are ‘safe’ subjects for a first date and which subjects should be avoided?

Don’t spend the date talking about past relationships – focus on the here and now. Listen more than you talk. Ask questions about what they like to do in their free time, holidays etc. Get to know what they like to do – and be prepared to share your interests. First dates should be fun…no drama!

Should you avoid revealing any flaws or insecurities or is it best to show your true self from the start?

Talk about your likes and dislikes – but you don’t need to reveal too much about yourself until you feel comfortable sharing.

50 is the new 30. What is socially acceptable for women in the dating world now that would have been unacceptable 30 years ago?

Many women now take the initiative when it comes to asking someone out. The worst that can happen is that somebody can say ‘no’. Many relationships now start online – especially for women over 50

