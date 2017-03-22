Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Authenticity in the Workplace – First topic on WomenUp Radio Programme

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

authenticity and success image

Most people who have stumbled across this website will know me as the founder of Fab after Fifty. Those who know me personally will know that I had a long career as a headhunter- working on assignments across the globe. I was recently interviewed  by  Anna Letitia Cook of WomenUp Radio – part of a United Nations initiative to empower women to talk about what part Auhenticity played in my success – especially as I was working in a male dominated environment.

 

These are just some of the answers to  some of the questions I was asked. You will have to listen to the full radio interview to hear all of them!

With your experience as an international headhunter and a woman who has worked very successfully in male dominated fields, how did you manage to stay authentic?

First of all I never tried to be more like a man – in spite of at least one boss who suggested I might like to look less like a woman! I always dressed extremely professionally I hasten to add, but I kept my long blonde hair and I wore heels! I think the fact that I took a softer , less confrontational  approach helped me to develop business and build great relationships with my clients. I worked hard to understand their businesses and their business goals. My role was to help them achieve their business goals by finding the right people for their organisations-  I simply played to my strengths to do that.  I  love solving problems – to me looking for that ‘impossible’ candidate was part of doing what I enjoyed doing best.

What do you think Authenticity means in Corporate terms?

Allowing people to be themselves and valued as individuals – encourage creativity and new ideas  – people working collaboratively and not in silos.

How can women remain authentic and also manage to  climb the career ladder, and bring in results to fit the corporate ideal?

Look at the bigger picture and what needs to be achieved along with the specific objectives of your role. s there a better way of doing things – put forward suggestions backed up with figures or case studies.

For inspiration on being authentic AND achieving goals- look at films such as Hidden Figures – where three incredibly talented  African American female mathematicians who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) during the Space Race.  They overcame prejudice and discrimination while seeing the bigger picture and  pushed boundaries to let their talent shine through. They had incredible self belief – and found ways around the obstacles that stood in their way in 1960s America.

 

 

For the full interview on authenticity listen to the first of the WomenUp Radio programmes – which I have also now been invited to join as a regular co host – when my diary permits!

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Bye Bye Baby Bird - again!

Bye Bye Baby Bird - again!

Antibiotics: How can we reduce our personal use?

Antibiotics: How can we reduce our personal use?

Natalie Savvides’ ten changes that you can make today to make you feel happier

Natalie Savvides’ ten changes that you can make today to make you feel happier

Dating over 50: Answers to some FAQs

Dating over 50: Answers to some FAQs

MediRead - Medical Bracelets with a Difference

MediRead - Medical Bracelets with a Difference

A video review of Studio 10 Makeup's QVC offer

A video review of Studio 10 Makeup's QVC offer

NEWA device update and details of the makeup I wore in the video - as requested

NEWA device update and details of the makeup I wore in the video - as requested

Five factors that facilitate a good marriage AND a “good” divorce

Five factors that facilitate a good marriage AND a “good” divorce

Related Posts

  1. We’re not slowing down over 50. Our abilities in the workplace are coming into their own!
  2. Maggy Whitehouse, training as a BBC Radio presenter in her 50s
  3. Is Grey the New Green in the workplace?
  4. How does the menopause affect women in the workplace?
  5. How can we best prepare our children for the workplace?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar