Body Language: How to Spot a Cheater

Tips from Phillip Adcock

how to spot a cheater

If you don’t want to be tricked this year, follow human behaviour expert Phillip Adcock’s top tips.

Talking isn’t the only way we communicate with each other. In fact, between 55% and 75% of all communication is done via body language, rather than spoken language. Posture, physical gestures, facial expressions and even eye movements are all crucial ways of seeing the true intentions behind people’s words.

This April Fool’s Day, you can use my tips on reading body language to make sure no-one gets the better of you with a joke. I’m going to go from top to toe and give three introductory clues on how to spot a cheater. And, of course, you can also apply these to spotting cheaters in other areas of your life!

  1. Eye believe

Looking into the eyes of those with whom you are communicating can reveal a lot about what and how the person is thinking. People who look to the side when they’re talking to you, rather than directly at you, are nervous, lying or distracted.

  1. Don’t look down

While a lowered head can show that someone is feeling shy, timid or intimidated, be careful if you see someone exhibiting this behaviour to you on 1st April. People tend to look down when they’re trying to hide something, which could well be the prank they’re about to play on you!

  1. Playing footsie

Someone who is quickly tapping their toes, moving their feet in an odd way or suddenly shifting their weight is feeling impatient or nervous — all classic signs that they’re up to something!

 

phillip adcock SBXL-4Phillip Adcock is a commercial psychologist and author of Master Your Brain: Training your Mind for Success in Life. Available now on Amazon. 

 

 

