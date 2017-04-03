Review of the Cafe Rouge Spring Set Menu

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

I often used to go to Cafe Rouge when shopping in Windsor or before going to the theatre, but lately got out of the habit. I guess that when I’m meeting my female friends we tend to eat something a little lighter, which is why I was happy to try their new set menu .

We had a choice of 3 starters – I chose the homemade mackerel pate which was served with a delicious and refreshing dill pickled cucumber ( I shall definitely try to make this at home) . The friend with me chose the terrine de jambon – served with a shalllot and raisin chutney. both starters were delicious.

A choice of 4 mains

For mains we had a choice of 4 dishes – I usually have the moules when I go to Cafe Rouge , so for a change I had the Tarte de Printemps – which had a really light homemade shortcrust pastry base, with shallots, sundried tomatoes and both emmental and goats cheese – I think it was definitely the right choice. It was light and melt in the mouth. It was served with the house salad – which had no fewer than 8 types of tomatoes in it – very colourful and tasty. My friend went for the steak and salad – she particularly liked the dressing.

I don’t normally have 3 courses but we were persuaded to try a dessert. The lemon posset served with an almond tuile was smooth, light and refreshing- the chocolate torte a bit more decadent- but quite ‘fluffy’ in texture so not as heavy a choice as we thought it would be.

We enjoyed our lunch with a glass of wine each and a coffee to finish.

The setting at Cafe Rouge in Windsor is very much French bistro style. The service was good – the waiting staff were very attentive .

I will definitely go back – at £12.95 for 2 courses it is realistically priced. It will be interesting to see how frequently the set menu changes – I am in Windsor often!