10 Quirky Tips to Help You Lose Weight Over 50

Struggling to lose those extra few pounds? You could be missing out on these weird but wonderful weight loss tricks. Our experts share their top tips for shifting those stubborn pounds.

Smell yourself slimmer

To help stop you from raiding the biscuit tin, try the new lipstick-sized anti-snacking device, Slissie, (from £24.99, Slissie.co.uk). Slissie delivers appetite-suppressing flavourings that instantly help you resist snack temptation. Once the flavours that contain aromas are detected by your taste buds and olfactory receptors, messages are sent to the appetite control centres of the brain leaving users feeling their appetite has been satisfied. At the press of a button you can taste flavours such as, chocolate, vanilla and mint, making your brain think you’ve had that sweet treat without any nasty sugars being involved!

Psychologist Corrine Sweet explains, “It is entirely possible to retrain yourself to break old, bad habits and adopt new, positive ones, to help you curb your food cravings. You need to identify your behaviours and make a decision to stop them. Then replace them with a positive strategy for curbing old habit patterns. This may take effort and time, as we often hang on to what is familiar, but if you stick to it, you will soon be reaping the rewards for a little thoughtful decision-making, retraining and application of willpower – with a little help from your Slissie friend.”

Make those windows sparkle

Finding it hard to burn calories, when you feel as though there are so many chores to do around the house? Try embracing the housework, as this can in fact help you burn calories – win, win! If you clean the windows in a circular motion you can expect to sweat off around 125 calories an hour.

2. Sneak in some moves at your desk

“To keep yourself feeling fit and healthy, why not set yourself the goal of doing 5 minutes Pilates at your desk whenever you get a break? If you’ve time for coffee, you’ve time for Pilates!

Even though you are only doing 5 minutes, you need to focus, and do the exercises mindfully. Then try to retain what you’ve learnt with you as you move around the office,” explains Lynne Robinson, Founder of Body Control Pilates, and author of Pilates For Life.

3. Check your self out when you’re eating

Hang a mirror up opposite you when you’re eating as seeing your reflection appears to cut down on how much munching you do by a third, according to a study. It seems having to look at yourself helps to remind you of your fitness goals, helping you resist delving in for seconds.

4. Give up guilt

For a healthy relationship with food, start by not associating them with being ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ “People talk about themselves in terms of being ‘good’ or ‘bad’ according to how habitually they eat or drink things, or whether they snack. ‘I’ve been bad today’, might mean someone has had a chocolate bar or muffin with their coffee. Or ‘I’ve been good’ can mean they have abstained from the biscuit round in the tearoom. We also tend to pass their language, and the concept, on to our children, making them feel ‘bad’ for having an ice cream and ‘good’ for eating broccoli. Often this creates stress and complex feelings, which can actually accentuate and increase the behaviour rather than curb it,” explains Psychologist, Corinne Sweet.

Drink tomato juice

Can’t decide what cold beverage you fancy? Research suggests that tomato juice can help trim your waistline, even without making any other changes to your lifestyle.

Instagram your meal

Taking a snap of your meal cannot only make others envious of your feed, but it may also benefit those ‘love handles.’ “Researchers suggest that taking a photograph of food just before you eat, concentrates the mind to eat not only healthier foods but also less of it. The photographs seemed to deter binges,” explains Dr Marilyn Glenville, the UK’s leading Nutritionist, author of Natural Alternatives to Sugar

Have a warm soak

Don’t fancy slogging it out on the treadmill today? Mix up your calorie burning techniques by having a soak in a hot bath. Research suggests that relaxing in the tub increases energy expenditure levels by 80 per cent, which can burn 126 calories per hour. Who knew that burning calories could be so relaxing?

Treat Yourself

If you can’t resist the odd cheat meal, such as a burger, then don’t deprive yourself completely on every occasion. Instead, where possible, give it a healthier boost.

“Add a simple green salad as a side dish for a tasty yet healthier meal. I wouldn’t order a burger that contained too much cheese and mayo, as these can up the calories. Always ask for any sauces to be served on the side so you have control over the amount you use. If you must go for fries, opt for the sweet potato fries, which don’t affect your blood sugar levels as much. This will help avoid that energy slump some people feel after a meal,” explains Shona Wilkinson, nutritionist at SuperfoodUK.com

Eat with a man

Whether you’re a man or a woman research suggests that eating with a male could help you eat less. The study found that women tended to purchase fewer calories when with men as compared to when they’re with women.