Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Review

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Revire Murad Retinol youth renewal serum

I am a huge fan of Murad products, and have not been disappointed yet in any of the products in the range.

Retinol is a much talked about skincare ingredient, and so I was pleased to see that Murad had launched a Retinol Youth Renewal Serum .  Utilising Retinol Tri-active technology,  the Youth Renewal Serum is  supposed to quickly and visibly minimise fine lines and wrinkles.

It contains fast acting retinoid to promote cell turnover, time released retinol to sustain the benefits and a retinol booster to increase its effectiveness. It also contains hyaluronic acid to attract moisture in the deeper layers of the skin.

Applied in a thin layer at night, it is extremely light and quickly absorbed into the skin. My skin immediately felt smoother after applying, and  felt silky smooth the next morning. I happened to be travelling with a friend who used it for the 3 nights we were away – she loved how it made her skin feel too.

A reduction in wrinkles after 2 weeks

In Murad’s own trials 93% of users noticed a reduction in fine lines after 2 weeks. I have now been using for nearly 4 weeks and have noticed a softening in the lines on my forehead and overall improvement in skin tone.  I will continue to use – using just one pump a day which is enough to apply to my entire face, the 30ml size should last up to 3 months, so I am looking forward to seeing the results at the end.

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum costs £65. At the time of writing, it is included in a multi-buy offer on lookfantastic UK  where if you buy 3 qualifying Murad products you get the cheapest free. Definitely worth looking into if you are a Murad fan!  Alternatively it is also available at John Lewis.

As I said, I am a Murad fan – and I was not disappointed.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

