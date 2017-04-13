Welcome to Fab after Fifty

7 Spring tops with sleeves to look fabulous over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

50 plus fashion tops with sleeves

It’s that time of year when it’s time to put away the sweaters , and there  are some fabulous spring tops – with sleeves – available on the High Street tight now.  Sleeves certainly don’t need to be frumpy! Ruffles, pleats and cold shoulders are the go to style features this spring. I have chosen 7 of my favourites to share. They would all look great with white jeans – and strappy sandals in the evening or flats in the daytime for an instant spring to summer wardrobe.

I hope you like my selection!

 

  1. This red fluted sleeve top is elegant but still on trend with its bell sleeves. Also available in other colours on the website I have a very similar one in black – I get a lot of wear out of it, it literally skims the body and creates a very flattering silhouette. Cost £55 from House of Fraser

red fluted sleeve top

  1. This pink frill sleeved top is also extremely flattering – and a bargain at £29 – especially as it includes the necklace! From House of Fraser

50 plus style pink top with sleeves image

  1. This top is really clever as it looks really summery yet covers the arms in just the right places! Bright, fun , colourful and well priced at £19.99 From House of Fraserred flower top

 

  1. A pink bardot top – covering the arms but showing off the shoulders. Fresh and fun.

pink bardot top

Cost: £20 from House of Fraser

 

  1. I love this top. Cobalt Blue is my favourite colour. It certainly makes a statement with the cold shoulder and the ruffles. At the time of writing it is n the sale , reduced to £20.30. Again from House of Fraser

cobalt cold shoulder top image

 

  1. Another bardot top, this time in a sophisticated monochrome strip . It is the most expensive of the selection at £99.House of Frasermonochrome bardot top

 

  1. Pleats are also on trend- with the pleated sleeves, again it shows that sleeves don’t have to be boring! Cost £49 from House of Fraserpleated long sleeved top image

 

I have teamed these tops with a pair of white jeans, and I would wear with either strappy sandals, like these in the evenings, £145 from House of Fraser

strappy gold shoes

 

or flats in the daytime £65 from House of Fraser

slip on trainers

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

