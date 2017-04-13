7 Spring tops with sleeves to look fabulous over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon
It’s that time of year when it’s time to put away the sweaters , and there are some fabulous spring tops – with sleeves – available on the High Street tight now. Sleeves certainly don’t need to be frumpy! Ruffles, pleats and cold shoulders are the go to style features this spring. I have chosen 7 of my favourites to share. They would all look great with white jeans – and strappy sandals in the evening or flats in the daytime for an instant spring to summer wardrobe.
I hope you like my selection!
- This red fluted sleeve top is elegant but still on trend with its bell sleeves. Also available in other colours on the website I have a very similar one in black – I get a lot of wear out of it, it literally skims the body and creates a very flattering silhouette. Cost £55 from House of Fraser
- This pink frill sleeved top is also extremely flattering – and a bargain at £29 – especially as it includes the necklace! From House of Fraser
- This top is really clever as it looks really summery yet covers the arms in just the right places! Bright, fun , colourful and well priced at £19.99 From House of Fraser
- A pink bardot top – covering the arms but showing off the shoulders. Fresh and fun.
Cost: £20 from House of Fraser
- I love this top. Cobalt Blue is my favourite colour. It certainly makes a statement with the cold shoulder and the ruffles. At the time of writing it is n the sale , reduced to £20.30. Again from House of Fraser
- Another bardot top, this time in a sophisticated monochrome strip . It is the most expensive of the selection at £99.House of Fraser
- Pleats are also on trend- with the pleated sleeves, again it shows that sleeves don’t have to be boring! Cost £49 from House of Fraser
I have teamed these tops with a pair of white jeans, and I would wear with either strappy sandals, like these in the evenings, £145 from House of Fraser
or flats in the daytime £65 from House of Fraser
