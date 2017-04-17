Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Easy UK weekend breaks: Eastbourne in the spotlight

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

eastbourne weekend break

Do you ever just feel you need a change of scenery without the aggravation of checking into airports and all that entails? Sometimes a couple of nights away a little closer to home is all you need to clear the cobwebs, and return home refreshed. Which is why I have had a few UK mini-breaks in recent months. It’s a good opportunity to catch up with friends while doing something different – and nobody has to cook!

It is amazing how different everything looks just a relatively short drive – or train ride away.

eastbourne beach huts image

I have a friend who used to live in Eastbourne – she had to visit to sort out a few things and rented an apartment for a week and suggested that I join her for the weekend. I had forgotten how unspoilt the area is. We both like to walk and had some terrific walks along the coastal paths – we were lucky with the weather! The South Downs National Park in Eastbourne actually has more walking routes than any other national park in the UK. If, like me, you have no natural sense of direction, then the  (free) Eastbourne Trails App is a useful tool, current trails take you through the East of the Pier heritage trail, the Blue Plaque Trail ( of which there are many!) and the Seven Sisters trail.

For us it was less than 2 hours away from where we live – in fact it is just 90 minutes from London- but seemed a world away from our very busy corner of Berkshire.

Lots to do in Eastbourne

hangliding in eastbourne image

I discovered that there was a lot more to do in Eastbourne and the surrounding area than I had anticipated – in fact we are planning a return visit – perhaps to coincide with Aegon International Eastbourne tennis tournament – neither of us were lucky in the Wimbledon ballot this year so it is one way of getting our annual  tennis ‘fix’. There are a lot of other events throughout the year, including food festivals and an award winning airshow.

There are 5 theatres so plenty of choice if you want to take in a show, and lots for the history buff to do (I hadn’t realised that this is where William the Conqueror landed in 1066), and this year Eastbourne are celebrating literary heroes – so you can walk in the footsteps on the likes of Charles Dickens, George Orwell and Lewis Carroll.

walks on Eastbourne

The South Downs National Park covers a huge area 1600 square kilometres, and there is so much to see and do. From cycling and horse riding to visiting pretty villages and historical sites (I have a National Trust Membership which is fabulous for weekends – home and away), so a weekend break needn’t cost a fortune. Nor does just standing and taking in the view of the chalky cliffs of the Seven Sisters Country Park or exploring the marine life in the rock pools at Holywell Beach.

There is so much variety in terms of scenery in the UK, and with the current exchange rates, this seems like the ideal time to do it- and another trip to Eastbourne is on my list.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profile photo of Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is also a headhunter with 20+ years experience working on international assignments and offers a jobsearch coaching service to jobseekers

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle Plus

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Newsletter Signup


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

5 Reasons to Try Acupuncture

5 Reasons to Try Acupuncture

Homeopathy – what is it and who can use it?

Homeopathy – what is it and who can use it?

7 Spring tops with sleeves to look fabulous over 50

7 Spring tops with sleeves to look fabulous over 50

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Review

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum Review

Top tips to get a good night's sleep in hot weather

Top tips to get a good night's sleep in hot weather

Are the jobs out there for women over 50?

Are the jobs out there for women over 50?

10 Quirky Tips to Help You Lose Weight Over 50

10 Quirky Tips to Help You Lose Weight Over 50

The Sense of an Ending Film Review

The Sense of an Ending Film Review

Related Posts

  1. Exploring hidden talents on a leisure weekend
  2. Review of Julie Slater and Son Weekend Bag
  3. What To Wear For A Walking Weekend In The Country
  4. Style over 50. In the spotlight: Marks and Spencer Dresses with Sleeves.
  5. Stress Guru’s Countdown for the New Year Tips 8-11 for the weekend

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar