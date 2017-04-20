Do you see getting older as a loss or an opportunity?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

“Aging is not lost youth, but a new stage of opportunity and strength” Betty Friedan

I came across a quote that really resonated with me. I know people who consistently use their age as an excuse for not doing things , for letting life pass them by, while others live life to the full and embrace every opportunity offered.

So, we may look in the mirror and see a few more wrinkles, but we have also acquired the life experience that can help us to really make sense of and take advantage of opportunities that come their way.

We have a stronger sense of self, and a better understanding of what is really important in life. Whether it be in our professional or personal lives we have a stronger sense of what and who is important to us.

And it is never too late to follow your dreams. Just take a look at some of the women featured in our ‘Fab Women’ section on the website…they have all followed their dreams, climbed mountains, helped save endangered species, set up businesses, written books, set up charities, found love later in life. They have seen age as an opportunity to do the things they are passionate about. No sense of loss, but opportunity to capitalise on the strength that comes with age.

When do we ever think of ourselves as old?

But how many of us actually think of ourselves as getting older or old? We are living longer, but perceptions have not caught up with reality. If we take care of our heath today, we can also live positively and productively later. I attended a conference a couple of weeks ago, where they said that although we are living longer, for every extra year we live. typically 6 months of each extra year is spent in bad health – definitely an incentive to make some positive lifestyle choices now! Is good the health the secret to living agelessly?

But as we are living longer, I truly do believe that we have more opportunities than ever . We may have to work longer, but the way in which we can work in today’s digital economy offers more flexibility and creativity – we have the possibility of combining our hobbies with our businesses. We have more opportunities to follow our passions…and with social media form new friendships all over the world. We can build on our life experience and make our dreams happen.

We may not have the energy we might have had in our 20s, but we have the wisdom to prioritise bettter – so perhaps we don’t need as much!

Loss or opportunity? How do you see getting older?

If you know women who have followed their dreams and would truly inspire others, please let me know so that I can feature them in the ‘Fab Women’ section of the site.